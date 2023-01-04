Men's college hoops: UConn-Providence, TCU-Baylor and Missouri-Arkansas are Wednesday's must-watch games

Welcome to 2023! College football season is beginning to wind down just as conference play begins to heat up in college basketball. Wednesday’s slate features three marquee matchups from around the nation featuring teams that could easily be contenders in March.

From the Big 12 to the SEC and over to the Big East, we take a look at the most compelling games of the day. Clear your schedule, pull up your sportsbook apps and get ready to enjoy a long and entertaining night of college hoops.

Here are the best bets to make ahead of Wednesday’s action.

All odds via BetMGM

No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Baylor (9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Wednesday’s showdown between Big 12 foes will be a true test of what happens when a good defense meets a good offense.

By way of defense, TCU is looking every bit as good as the team many projected it to be following last season’s NCAA Tournament. Just about every key player is back and playing while head coach Jaime Dixon has his team allowing just 61.2 points per game as opponents shoot 28.7 percent from three.

The 3-point line is something to monitor tonight. TCU is good at defending it but Baylor makes a living beyond the arc. The Bears’ 9.5 triples per game lead the conference and will surely be a part of their game plan on Wednesday.

The Pick: TCU Moneyline

I think the Horned Frogs’ weird one-point loss to Northwestern State served as a bit of a wake-up call. They’ve won all 10 of their games since then, which have come by an average of nearly 19 points. Their momentum is real, and Mike Miles Jr. will be the best player on the court Wednesday night.

Providence vs. No. 4 UConn (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

UConn was one of three men’s college basketball teams that, on New Year’s Eve, had a chance to enter 2023 without a blemish on its resume. But on that day before the calendar turned, the Huskies were beaten 83-73 by Xavier. Now, fresh off of their first loss of the season, the Huskies enter Rhode Island to take on the red-hot Friars who have reeled off seven-straight wins.

UConn’s defense is going to decide this game. If the Huskies (60.7 allowed points per game) can limit Providence the way they’ve done mostly everyone else, they should be able to leave with a win. But that’s no simple task — Providence’s 80.6 average points scored is just 3.6 behind the Big East leader (Xavier).

The Pick: UConn (spread)

The worst thing that could’ve happened for Providence was UConn losing its prior game. Expect Dan Hurley’s guys to come in motivated and to play at its best.

No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Missouri (8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network)

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri’s 9-0 start amidst a soft schedule felt insignificant and somewhat untrustworthy as they prepared to face Kansas in early December. And as I expected, the Tigers got trounced. But they followed up the loss with three wins, including two blowout wins at home over ranked opponents Illinois and Kentucky.

Now, Missouri gets to face a third-straight ranked team. But this time will be on the road against Arkansas, who’s having a strong season despite opening u conference play with a loss to LSU.

The Razorbacks will need to lean heavily on their stingy defense on Wednesday night to stop an SEC-best 88.8-point-per-game Mizzou team with momentum. Can the home court give Arkansas the edge?

The Pick: Missouri (spread)