MLW NEWS AND NOTES
The announced Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka Last Man Standing match did not air on last night's MLW Fusion as advertised with the storyline being that the match (which was taped at the last Philadelphia event) has been postponed. Next week's MLW Fusion will feature:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker...
THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST BOMBSHELL DROPPED BY VINCE MCMAHON
Well, I can’t say I am surprised. Take away the one thing that a single-minded person with little or no other interests in life has and sooner or later, they are going to act out. In a lot of ways, I am surprised that Vince McMahon made it this long before forcing his way back into the company that, due to his own actions, he was forced out of last summer.
VIDEO: IMPACT WRESTLING'S AMAZING TRIBUTE TO THE LATE DON WEST
Impact Wrestling released an amazing tribute to the late Don West on last night's Impact on AXS TV episode:.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING TOUTS WRESTLE KINGDOM VIEWERSHIP
January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, a passionate crowd of 26,085 attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. With fan anticipation at a peak for our double main event of Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay, and Jay White versus Kazuchika Okada, as well as the long anticipated appearance of Mercedes Moné, huge numbers tuned in from around the world as well. In fact 92,409 unique users were watching WK17 live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas.
BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM SMACKDOWN IN MEMPHIS
For those who were wondering, Vince McMahon was not backstage at Smackdown last night in Memphis. It does not appear there was any meeting with talents at the taping regarding the return of Vince McMahon. Wiliam Regal was backstage at the taping, the first WWE event he has attended since...
1/4 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Darby Allin Dethrones the King of Television in his Hometown of Seattle | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Bryan Danielson Vows to Run Through Everyone to Get to AEW Champion MJF | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Was Ricky Starks Able to Keep Chris Jericho's Losing Streak Alive? | AEW Dynamite, 1/4/23. Hangman Page...
JOHN LAURINAITIS' FIRST-POST WWE APPEARANCE CANCELED
Laurinaitis was terminated by WWE in August 2022. He had been with WWE from March 2001 on after their acquisition of WCW. During his time performing for All Japan Pro Wrestling as a wrestler, Laurinaitis became well respected for his ability to put together great finishes, leading to Eric Bischoff recruiting him for that role in WCW towards the end of that promotion's existence. When WWE purchased the remnants of World Championship Wrestling in 2001, Laurinaitis moved to the company.
CHANGE MADE TO IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV BOUT

WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: 20 YEARS OF BENJAMIN
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Dana Brooke wishes everyone a happy new year. She says her goal is to show up and show out. This is going to be her year. Nikki Cross says it is going to be hers this year. She walks up to the camera and laughs maniacally.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Rip Fowler.
WWE FINALLY CONFIRMS SASHA BANKS DEPARTURE
WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website. Naomi is still listed on the regular roster. Thanks to Carlos Colon Jr.
THE REACTION INSIDE WWE TO VINCE'S LATEST MOVE, COULD HE BE STOPPED, SARAYA-SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. AEW announced Toni Storm as Saraya's tag team partner. Is there a world where we aren't supposed to believe this isn't a swerve and Sasha Banks isn't the partner next week?. The one way I could see it not being...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
*Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. *Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn. *Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer.
WWE & VINCE MCMAHON UPDATES
To a person, everyone we've spoken to in WWE, whether it be a talent or an employee have remarked how insane the last 24 hours have been. While many have acknowledged they knew this could always have happened, it's remarkable how many seemed to be either be in denial or unaware that it actually COULD happen.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
This week's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. Masha Slamovich SNAPS! | Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich | IMPACT Jan. 5, 2023. Bully Ray POWERBOMBS Scott D'Amore Through A Table | IMPACT Jan. 5, 2023.
QUALIFYING FOR THE MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH IS...
Ricochet defeated Top Dolla on Friday Night Smackdown, qualifying for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Ricochet is the second WWE competitor set for the bout, following The New Day's Kofi Kingston. The Rumble is set for 1/28 in San Antonio, Texas.
WWE VIDEOS
Emma – About Me (Entrance Theme) Who is Ric Flair’s G.O.A.T.?: WWE After The Bell, Jan. 6, 2023. EXCLUSIVE: Ric Flair and Booker T Hour Long Interview with Never Before Discussed Stories. Jimmy & Jey Uso, Mansoor, Ricochet become PLAYABLE in Tekken 7!!! (modded gameplay) BRE Warhammer AGAIN!//BREStart.
LIO RUSH WRESTLE KINGDOM INJURY FORCES HIM OFF PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The following first round matches have been announced for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament at The Globe Theater:. *Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo. *Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia. *Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker. *Alex...
AEW'S IRON MAN PPV MAIN EVENT, HOGAN VS. BRAVO, GOING FROM MAIN EVENT TO OPENER IN THE GARDEN, NWA BACK ON YOUTUBE AND MORE
Isn't it stupid to announce there might be an Iron Man match if Bryan Danielson can win these matches? The PPV is months from now. How are we supposed to care?. Well, I'd much rather have AEW announce something now in an attempt to build Danielson's run to gain his title match knowing what the end result could be. One, it means we'd have a main event theoretically in place well in advance when recent AEW shows haven't had that luxury. Two, it gives fans a chance to get behind Danielson as part of a story that plays out over several weeks. I am fine with all of that personally. If your sports team is trying to make it to the playoffs, are you bored knowing that they'll get there if they keep winning? I don't think so. I see this as similar.
TOP MLW STAR COULD BE DEPARTING
MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka's MLW deal expires this weekend and there's been a lot of interest in him among several different companies. Should he not sign a new deal with MLW, he could quite possibly finish up this weekend in Philadelphia, PA, but an exit this weekend is not 100% confirmed.
