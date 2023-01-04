ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ABC4

LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

How To Watch Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game On TV & Online

Undefeated and defending national champion Georgia takes on TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, home of the Los Angeles Rams and L.A. Chargers and this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. Those broadcasts will spearhead the network’s MegaCast coverage, featuring 12 feeds across different platforms covering different aspects of the primetime game. Georgia and TCU advanced via a pair of thrilling wins on New Year’s Eve, with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs coming from...
ATHENS, GA

