Oviedo, FL

wild941.com

Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away

ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family asking for prayers as top Orlando water polo athlete fights cancer

ORLANDO, Fla - The family of Doctor Phillips High School assistant water polo coach Evan Staton is asking for prayers as the 25-year-old has been transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Orlando Regional Medical Center amid his fight against cancer. Staton was airlifted from Dr. Phillips Hospital to...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Zero-tolerance disciplinary policy goes into effect at Brevard schools

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools leaders welcomed students back from winter break as disciplinary changes began across the district. School Board Chair Matt Susin joined interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Shiller Thursday at Sabal Elementary School. [TRENDING: Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box | Person of interest ID’d...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New farmers market offers a variety of local produce

For Geno Gargiulo, establishing Gargiulo’s Village Farmers Market was a labor of love. “I’ve built this place and each table myself,” he said. “Everything is red and white, and we have a shed as our office to look like a barn. We also have baskets with everything in them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Letters sent to parents about gender neutral bathrooms in Orange County Schools

Orange County parents have been receiving letters addressing which bathrooms are gender-neutral and which are biological sex-at-birth bathrooms. Because of the new Parental Rights in Education Law, schools are obligated to tell parents which are gender-neutral bathrooms and which aren’t.
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
buffalonynews.net

MMI Hospitality Group Announces Acquisition of Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida

The Mississippi-based, Family-Owned and Operated Company of Investors and Operators Adds Another Award-Winning Resort to its Robust Portfolio of Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Dining Facility Outlets Spanning Across the Southeast. FLOWOOD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / MMI Hospitality Group, a private investment partnership focused on service industry...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dream Center hosting free dental clinic

Screenings will be held this week for upcoming appointment dates. The West Orange Dream Center is hosting a free dental clinic later this month, and required screenings are taking place this week. The clinic will be held Jan. 16 through 20 at the center, 1136 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, for anyone who qualifies financially and medically.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

