Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Former NLU/ULM quarterback Doug Pederson leads Jaguars to AFC South title in first season as head coach
Doug Pederson leads another team to postseason play. The Jaguars defeat the Titans, 20-16, to win the AFC South division title. The former ULM quarterback took a franchise that was 3-14 and marred in controversy, off the field, in 2021. 52 weeks later, they are 9-8, and set to host a Wild Card Weekend playoff […]
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts How the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel Will Shake Out
Watch Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre predict how the 2023 quarterback carousel will shake out this offseason, as Colin and J-Mac have new destinations for players the likes of Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and even bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson. Tom...
iheart.com
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals. I get it. I get why Zac and the Bengals are ticked with the NFL. I get that it feels like the Bengals took a hit for being compassionate and not wanting to play. I get the NFL rewrote rules on the fly.
iheart.com
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis In Critical Condition After Saving Kids: Report
Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis was reported to be in critical condition after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, according to Alyssa Orange of KNWA FOX24. Hillis was reported to be saving his children from drowning in the ocean and airlifted to a hospital,...
iheart.com
Doug Gottlieb Wonders if Lamar Jackson is 'Proving a Point' Missing Games
Doug Gottlieb: “I've never, nor would I ever accuse him, he's not faking an injury, he hurt his knee, but if you've listened to any of the press conferences involving John Harbaugh, they sound like weird answers. Weird answers to very normal questions. Harbaugh was asked if Lamar would be ready to play for the playoffs and he gave not just a ‘NO’ answer, but like ‘hey I'm not even gonna talk about it’, like what? That felt off to me. Coaches always go like ‘no one wants to play more than Lamar Jackson, Lamar Jackson is the leader of our team..’ like there was nothing. It's a little bit odd. Then you factor in that this is essentially what Richard Sherman said he should do. Richard Sherman on Amazon said like ‘if I'm Lamar Jackson I shut it down. I don't have a contract extension, I don't put myself out there in harm's way, no thanks’. I think he plays in the playoffs because dude’s a competitor, he's the leader of the team, and he wants a gigantic contract, he's not going to do it till he's completely right, but could he play? How many games has he missed? Five games? And no update? No ‘hey man nobody's working harder, nobody wants it more’, none of that?? That seems weird, seems very, very weird. I just I look at it and I say is it reasonable to believe that Lamar Jackson is dragging this thing out because he's making a point? ‘You're not willing to give me a contract extension??’ They HAVE offered him a gigantic contract just not fully guaranteed $250 million+. You could sit there and go I'm not going to play, but like they own your rights. So when you're done at the end of this year they can franchise tag you, and then they can do it again next year, and then they can actually transition tag you the following year if they wanted to. I've seen it on TV and heard it on radio, enough people saying like 'why did he even play in training camp?', 'why did he get it dressed for the start of the season?' like his leverage was not playing and withholding services to get the contract he wanted it. Then Richard Sherman on Amazon when Lamar went down said like 'hey, I'd shut it down, I got no contract extension'... Guys don't just come up with this stuff, that's when you talk to enough people." (Full Segment Above)
