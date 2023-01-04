Read full article on original website
Paul VI, Jackson-Reed boys’ hoops secure wins
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, high school basketball was taking place all over the DMV! Bishop O’Connell at Paul VI PVI was locked and ready to go Saturday against another one of Virginia’s top basketball programs, Bishop O’Connell. What started out as a close first half contest, ended in a 26-point blowout. Paul […]
Second half comeback gives Tigers edge over Pirates
MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers used a strong second half to rally and defeat the Pirates of East Carolina, 69-59, Saturday afternoon inside FedExForum. Memphis (12-4, 2-1) trailed 33-25 at the break but outscored the Pirates 44-26 in the second half, highlighted by a 22-0 run. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams posted 19 points on 8-of-17 from the […]
abc27 News
York Suburban holds off Lampeter-Strasburg at home
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Suburban hosted Lampeter-Strasburg Saturday in a great York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon crossover matchup in girls basketball as the Trojans held serve at home. Janay Rissmiller racked up early buckets for York Suburban to give the Trojans a first quarter lead, but the Pioneers refused to go away, with Anna Horner hitting […]
