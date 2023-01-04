ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump sued for wrongful death in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is suing former President Donald Trump for wrongful death after the officer died in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden’s...
