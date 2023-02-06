NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures
The 2023 NASCAR season is underway and we are bound to see new faces at the top. Further below, you will find the NASCAR odds for each race over the course of the year. If you’re looking to get an idea of every driver’s odds of winning the next NASCAR race, you’ve come to the right place!
We will also provide odds for the NASCAR Cup Series championship below the section for individual race odds. Plus, there will be recommendations to receive the best value on your championship futures bets.
If you are confused, a $100 bet on the driver with the best NASCAR odds for the championship, Chase Elliott, at +550 odds, would pay a $550 profit if they manage to win the 2023 Cup Series championship. Let’s take a look at the latest NASCAR odds from DraftKings.
2023 Daytona 500 odds
|Driver
|Daytona 500 odds
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|Chase Elliott
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1400
|William Byron
|+1600
|Ross Chastain
|+1600
|Kyle Busch
|+1600
|Bubba Wallace
|+1800
|Brad Keselowski
|+1800
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|Austin Cindric
|+2000
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|Erik Jones
|+2500
|Christopher Bell
|+2500
|Austin Dillon
|+2500
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|Ryan Preece
|+3000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+3000
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+3000
|Daniel Suarez
|+3000
|Chris Buescher
|+3000
|Chase Briscoe
|+3000
|Michael McDowell
|+3500
|Ty Gibbs
|+4000
|Justin Haley
|+4000
|Jimmie Johnson
|+4000
|Aric Almirola
|+4000
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+5000
|Noah Gragson
|+5000
|Harrison Burton
|+7000
|Austin Hill
|+7000
|Zane Smith
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|David Ragan
|+10000
|Corey LaJoie
|+10000
|Travis Pastrana
|+10000
|Chandler Smith
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+15000
|Riley Herbst
|+15000
|Cody Ware
|+50000
|B.J. McLeod
|+50000
Playing a favorite: Denny Hamlin (+1200)
Denny Hamlin has won the Daytona 50 0 on three different occasions in the 2016, 2019, and 2020 seasons. This automatically makes him one of the favorites for the prestigious event every single time that NASCAR comes to Daytona International Speedway.
Hamlin is one of the sport’s best superspeedway drivers and another Daytona 500 victory could be on the way soon. Despite his struggle of finishing in the last four races at Daytona, it is hard to bet against someone who will be on top of the NASCAR odds every time we enter a superspeedway.
Betting on a deep sleeper: Erik Jones (+2500)
Erik Jones does not have a top-10 finish in the last four races at Daytona International Speedway but that does not show how good he has been on superspeedway tracks. Jones always finds himself at the front at some point during the events.
The driver of the No. 43 car has also won at Daytona before when he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing during the 2018 season. With Jones sitting at +3000 odds, he represents a good sleeper pick for the Great American Race.
NASCAR odds – Pick to avoid: Kyle Larson (+1200)
Kyle Larson has almost won a few superspeedway races; however, he has previously struggled at finishing the events. Larson has only been racing at the finish in one of the last four races at Daytona International Speedway and history says it’s likely to happen again.
The driver of the No. 5 car almost won the 2017 Daytona 500 when he was competing with Chip Ganassi Racing but he ran out of fuel on the final lap of the event. While Larson has been up there at the end, it might not be enough to suggest he is tied for the best NASCAR odds at Daytona.Also Read:
Odds to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship
|Driver
|NASCAR Cup Series championship odds
|Chase Elliott
|+550
|Kyle Larson
|+600
|Denny Hamlin
|+800
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1100
|Joey Logano
|+1100
|William Byron
|+1200
|Ross Chastain
|+1200
|Kyle Busch
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1200
|Tyler Reddick
|+1500
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Bubba Wallace
|+4000
|Ryan Preece
|+5000
|Daniel Suarez
|+5000
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|Brad Keselowski
|+6000
|Ty Gibbs
|+10000
|Noah Gragson
|+10000
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+10000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|Austin Dillon
|+25000
|Aric Almirola
|+25000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+50000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Corey LaJoie
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
Playing a favorite: Kyle Larson (+600)
Larson has the second highest odds to become the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and it makes him a great play ahead of the new season. Larson turned it on at the end of the year while the favorite, Chase Elliott, struggled to do much in the playoffs.
The driver of the No. 5 car won three races during the 2022 season and made the owner’s championship before falling short of the title. It may not have been what Larson wanted last season but the future looks bright for him moving forward.
Betting on a darkhorse contender: Tyler Reddick (+1500)
Tyler Reddick spent the last three seasons with Richard Childress Racing before moving over to the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing this year. Reddick replaces Kurt Busch who stepped away from full-time racing after a concussion suffered at Pocono Raceway.
The driver of the No. 45 car has 11th-best NASCAR odds heading into the 2023 season but the oddsmakers might be underestimating him. Reddick won three races last year and with better equipment, it could be an even bigger breakout season alongside Toyota.
Going all-in on a deep sleeper: Bubba Wallace (+4000)
Bubba Wallace had the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career last year and it is expected to only get better as we cross into 2023. As mentioned above, 23XI Racing equipment provides him an opportunity to truly emerge as a contender.
It is baffling to see Wallace have the 15th-best NASCAR odds despite a very stellar playoff performance that saw him claim a win at Kansas Speedway. For now, the driver of the No. 23 car remains a high-quality option to be this year’s Ross Chastain.
NASCAR odds – Pick to avoid: Martin Truex Jr. (+1100)
Martin Truex Jr. missed the playoffs last season for the first time in his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing and while he came close to some victories, it was clearly a down season for him. Truex had lows in almost every category dating back to 2014 which was very unexpected.
Despite that, the driver of the No. 19 car won the Busch Light Clash. Truex is tied for the fifth-best NASCAR odds and that seems awfully high after an exhibition race with little meaning. Unless Truex turns it around to start the season at Daytona, it is smart to stay away from him as of now.
