ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdIUu_0k3c3VBm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43p2Xz_0k3c3VBm00

The 2023 NASCAR season is underway and we are bound to see new faces at the top. Further below, you will find the NASCAR odds for each race over the course of the year. If you’re looking to get an idea of every driver’s odds of winning the next NASCAR race, you’ve come to the right place!

We will also provide odds for the NASCAR Cup Series championship below the section for individual race odds. Plus, there will be recommendations to receive the best value on your championship futures bets.

If you are confused, a $100 bet on the driver with the best NASCAR odds for the championship, Chase Elliott, at +550 odds, would pay a $550 profit if they manage to win the 2023 Cup Series championship. Let’s take a look at the latest NASCAR odds from DraftKings.

2023 Daytona 500 odds

Driver Daytona 500 odds
Ryan Blaney +1200
Kyle Larson +1200
Denny Hamlin +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Joey Logano +1400
William Byron +1600
Ross Chastain +1600
Kyle Busch +1600
Bubba Wallace +1800
Brad Keselowski +1800
Tyler Reddick +2000
Austin Cindric +2000
Kevin Harvick +2500
Erik Jones +2500
Christopher Bell +2500
Austin Dillon +2500
Alex Bowman +2500
Ryan Preece +3000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000
Martin Truex Jr. +3000
Daniel Suarez +3000
Chris Buescher +3000
Chase Briscoe +3000
Michael McDowell +3500
Ty Gibbs +4000
Justin Haley +4000
Jimmie Johnson +4000
Aric Almirola +4000
A.J. Allmendinger +5000
Noah Gragson +5000
Harrison Burton +7000
Austin Hill +7000
Zane Smith +10000
Todd Gilliland +10000
David Ragan +10000
Corey LaJoie +10000
Travis Pastrana +10000
Chandler Smith +10000
Ty Dillon +15000
Riley Herbst +15000
Cody Ware +50000
B.J. McLeod +50000

Playing a favorite: Denny Hamlin (+1200)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImmFW_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) races during the Cup championship at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin has won the Daytona 50 0 on three different occasions in the 2016, 2019, and 2020 seasons. This automatically makes him one of the favorites for the prestigious event every single time that NASCAR comes to Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin is one of the sport’s best superspeedway drivers and another Daytona 500 victory could be on the way soon. Despite his struggle of finishing in the last four races at Daytona, it is hard to bet against someone who will be on top of the NASCAR odds every time we enter a superspeedway.

Related: NASCAR results during the 2023 season

Betting on a deep sleeper: Erik Jones (+2500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGRHo_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 5, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (43) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Jones does not have a top-10 finish in the last four races at Daytona International Speedway but that does not show how good he has been on superspeedway tracks. Jones always finds himself at the front at some point during the events.

The driver of the No. 43 car has also won at Daytona before when he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing during the 2018 season. With Jones sitting at +3000 odds, he represents a good sleeper pick for the Great American Race.

NASCAR odds – Pick to avoid: Kyle Larson (+1200)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ei0N_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson has almost won a few superspeedway races; however, he has previously struggled at finishing the events. Larson has only been racing at the finish in one of the last four races at Daytona International Speedway and history says it’s likely to happen again.

The driver of the No. 5 car almost won the 2017 Daytona 500 when he was competing with Chip Ganassi Racing but he ran out of fuel on the final lap of the event. While Larson has been up there at the end, it might not be enough to suggest he is tied for the best NASCAR odds at Daytona.

Also Read:
NASCAR drivers: Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series entries for the 2023 season

Odds to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Driver NASCAR Cup Series championship odds
Chase Elliott +550
Kyle Larson +600
Denny Hamlin +800
Ryan Blaney +1000
Martin Truex Jr. +1100
Joey Logano +1100
William Byron +1200
Ross Chastain +1200
Kyle Busch +1200
Christopher Bell +1200
Tyler Reddick +1500
Kevin Harvick +1800
Alex Bowman +3000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Bubba Wallace +4000
Ryan Preece +5000
Daniel Suarez +5000
Austin Cindric +5000
Brad Keselowski +6000
Ty Gibbs +10000
Noah Gragson +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Chris Buescher +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Justin Haley +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
Aric Almirola +25000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000
Michael McDowell +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Corey LaJoie +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Championship futures via. DraftKings

Playing a favorite: Kyle Larson (+600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLtTl_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Larson has the second highest odds to become the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion and it makes him a great play ahead of the new season. Larson turned it on at the end of the year while the favorite, Chase Elliott, struggled to do much in the playoffs.

The driver of the No. 5 car won three races during the 2022 season and made the owner’s championship before falling short of the title. It may not have been what Larson wanted last season but the future looks bright for him moving forward.

Related: Chase Elliott is officially the championship favorite heading into 2023

Betting on a darkhorse contender: Tyler Reddick (+1500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BosUz_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Reddick spent the last three seasons with Richard Childress Racing before moving over to the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing this year. Reddick replaces Kurt Busch who stepped away from full-time racing after a concussion suffered at Pocono Raceway.

The driver of the No. 45 car has 11th-best NASCAR odds heading into the 2023 season but the oddsmakers might be underestimating him. Reddick won three races last year and with better equipment, it could be an even bigger breakout season alongside Toyota.

Related: 5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history

Going all-in on a deep sleeper: Bubba Wallace (+4000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZbbQ_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 4, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during qualifying for the NASCAR championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace had the best season of his NASCAR Cup Series career last year and it is expected to only get better as we cross into 2023. As mentioned above, 23XI Racing equipment provides him an opportunity to truly emerge as a contender.

It is baffling to see Wallace have the 15th-best NASCAR odds despite a very stellar playoff performance that saw him claim a win at Kansas Speedway. For now, the driver of the No. 23 car remains a high-quality option to be this year’s Ross Chastain.

Related: 10 best NASCAR drivers of all-time

NASCAR odds – Pick to avoid: Martin Truex Jr. (+1100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpiU_0k3c3VBm00
Nov 6, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr during the Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. missed the playoffs last season for the first time in his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing and while he came close to some victories, it was clearly a down season for him. Truex had lows in almost every category dating back to 2014 which was very unexpected.

Despite that, the driver of the No. 19 car won the Busch Light Clash. Truex is tied for the fifth-best NASCAR odds and that seems awfully high after an exhibition race with little meaning. Unless Truex turns it around to start the season at Daytona, it is smart to stay away from him as of now.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold

On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Racing News

Clash Qualifying Results: February 4, 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Tomorrow, the NASCAR season begins at the LA Coliseum. Today, the field takes to the track for qualifying on the 1/4-mile bullring. View Clash qualifying results below. TV Schedule / Format | Prac | Qual | Starting Lineup | Race. For qualifying, drivers get one warm up lap which is...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish

NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
CBS LA

Truex wins NASCAR's return to Los Angeles Coliseum

Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR's return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event.Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different.Truex, who contemplated retirement during last year's winless season, won for the first time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
racer.com

Harvick to join Fox booth alongside Joy and Bowyer from 2024

Kevin Harvick announced Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum that he will join the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2024 after his final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. “I’m going to be along for the ride with you for a while,” Harvick said. “I’m...
CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum props, odds, expert picks, start time: Include Chase Elliott in NASCAR best bets

The unofficial start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place out West for the second year in a row with the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. It happens on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after the season kickoff was previously held at Daytona for 42 years. While the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum is a non-points event, it doesn't come without merit. Last year saw Joey Logano utilize his NASCAR at the Coliseum victory to springboard towards a Cup Series championship.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy