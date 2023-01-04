ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With "Water Pistol Pete Jr." Comment

By Brady Cox
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest:

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

He than made a solo appearance on his show Undisputed, with co-host Shannon Sharpe nowhere to be seen, and put together a strange apology to kick things off:

“Allow me to say upfront, that I apologize for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone, because we’re gonna try to do the show pretty much as we usually do the show. But I’ll admit upfront, I’m still shook up by what happened last night to Damar Hamlin.

In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today. But after barely sleeping on it, I decided to give it a try. Maybe I’ll fail, maybe we will fail, but we’re going to try. We wrestled through much of the night if we should even do a show today, because it felt like in our minds, we almost can’t win with this.

Because, the last thing we want to try to do is come off as insensitive to what this young man is going through in a lone life or death situation. The last thing we want to do is offend anyone, by trying to do what we always do, which is talk about sports.

As this show goes on, we’re going to try to talk about a little bit of sports, but we’re gonna continue to talk about what happened to this young man last night, and try to sort back through it, with help from you and the audience.

And we ask you now, if you’d like to tweet us your emotions from the night, and of this morning, about what happened to Damar Hamlin, please do so.”

And when Sharpe re-appeared on the show this morning the two got into a heated discussion.

Sharpe kicked off the conversation by saying:

“There’s been a lot of speculation of why I wasn’t on air yesterday, and I won’t get into speculation or conjecture, or innuendo, but I will say this, watching that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different.

As a brotherhood in the NFL, when injuries happen, when we know injuries are part of the game. I’ve seen guys suffer ACLs, Achilles tear, but I’ve never seen anybody have to be revived and fight for their life on the field, so it struck me a little differently because I remember seeing my brother paralyzed momentarily and revived on the field, temporarily, and he was able to reclaim focus.

Skip tweeted something, although I disagree with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will take it down….”

Then, Skip abruptly interrupted Sharpe, and said he refused to take the tweet down, and how nobody on set had a problem with what he said.

That’s when Sharpe went off, saying:

I mean I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me… No, I was just gonna say Skip, I didn’t want to yesterday, to get into a situation where the Damar Hamlin was the issue.

We should be talking about him, and not getting into your tweet. That’s what I was gonna do. But you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

And now, sports fans are digging up old clips, remember all the times Skip got roasted on national television.

One moment going viral is from back in 2018, when Skip was trying to call out NBA players on how they play ball, for the positions that they’re labeled.

Jalen pointed out that not every guard drops threes and not every forward is a big defensive force.

In the video, you can see former NBA player Jalen Rose talking about how a position doesn’t define a player’s skillset.

That’s when Skip asks Jalen:

“What were you Jalen?”

And sure enough, Jalen responds:

“What were you? Did you average 1.4 points as a senior in high school? So, all of that Pistol Pete stuff, Water Pistol Pete Jr… Don’t ignore that. Didn’t you play junior year on JV?”

Yeah, Skip. I’d have a hard time too arguing with a proven NBA player’s skillset, when you only played one year of varsity basketball and averaged next to nothing a game.

And the Water Pistol Pete Jr. stuff? Absolutely gold.

Check it out:

