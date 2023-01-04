Man accused of chewing elderly victim’s ear off on Oregon light rail station platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (TCD) -- A man allegedly chewed off a 78-year-old male’s ear at a MAX station platform earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Gresham Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at approximately 2:17 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing on the Cleveland Avenue MAX platform on NE 8th Street. Witnesses reportedly saw a "significant amount of blood."

Upon their arrival, police said officers found the suspect, Koryn Kraemer, 25, still on top of the victim, attacking him.

The victim reportedly suffered severe injuries to his head and face. Police said they discovered the victim had not been stabbed, but the suspect had chewed off his ear and part of his face. The victim’s skull was allegedly exposed from the severity of his injuries.

According to police, "Detectives are investigating whether illicit drugs played any part in the suspect’s actions."

The suspect allegedly gave detectives a fictitious name of "El Baker," but he was identified as Kraemer through fingerprint comparison. The suspect, who recently moved to Portland from Georgia, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, police said.

In a statement obtained by KOIN-TV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said, "To create safe environments for transit riders, operators and employees, this month, the Transit Police Division is increasing its staff, by adding two full-time deputies, and increasing hours of operations."

The Sheriff’s Office continued, "TPD is continuing to perform public safety missions at TriMet Transit Centers and platforms where the volume of calls for service are higher in order to deter and disrupt criminal activity."

