Gresham, OR

Man accused of chewing elderly victim’s ear off on Oregon light rail station platform

truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (TCD) -- A man allegedly chewed off a 78-year-old male’s ear at a MAX station platform earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Gresham Police Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at approximately 2:17 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing on the Cleveland Avenue MAX platform on NE 8th Street. Witnesses reportedly saw a "significant amount of blood."

Upon their arrival, police said officers found the suspect, Koryn Kraemer, 25, still on top of the victim, attacking him.

The victim reportedly suffered severe injuries to his head and face. Police said they discovered the victim had not been stabbed, but the suspect had chewed off his ear and part of his face. The victim’s skull was allegedly exposed from the severity of his injuries.

According to police, "Detectives are investigating whether illicit drugs played any part in the suspect’s actions."

The suspect allegedly gave detectives a fictitious name of "El Baker," but he was identified as Kraemer through fingerprint comparison. The suspect, who recently moved to Portland from Georgia, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, police said.

In a statement obtained by KOIN-TV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said, "To create safe environments for transit riders, operators and employees, this month, the Transit Police Division is increasing its staff, by adding two full-time deputies, and increasing hours of operations."

The Sheriff’s Office continued, "TPD is continuing to perform public safety missions at TriMet Transit Centers and platforms where the volume of calls for service are higher in order to deter and disrupt criminal activity."

KGW

Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot

A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

10-year-old found driving stolen car in N. Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 10-year-old has been released to their legal guardian after being found driving a stolen car early Friday. A North Precinct officer was near North Vancouver Avenue and North Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when they witnessed two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot. After checking the license plate on one of the cars, a Kia, they found it was reported as stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust

Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Sentenced for Selling Elephant Tranquilizer in Counterfeit Pill That Led to Overdose Death

A woman who sold the extremely potent drug carfentanil to a man who died of an overdose in Portland in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to three months of home detention. Carfentanil is an opioid typically used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. It’s about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It was never meant to be consumed by humans. A couple of milligrams, equal to a pinch of salt, is used to sedate elephants.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

