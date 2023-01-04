Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Big multi-sport weekend, notable statewide coaching moves, milestones
As good as it gets? That is one way to view Baton Rouge’s high school sports weekend. The 50th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament and the Redsticker Round-up girls soccer round-robin hosted by St. Joseph’s Academy get things started on Friday. A Saturday boys soccer showdown for defending Division...
theadvocate.com
Jada Richard, Eve Alexander lead Lafayette Christian over Southern Lab
Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Errol Rogers was a little concerned about facing Southern Lab for a third time this season. Even though his Knights won the two previous meetings, Rogers knew a third victory against the reigning Division IV champions wouldn't be easy. And while it proved to be...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More girls soccer continues dominance with rout of Teurlings Catholic
The St. Thomas More's girls soccer team remained undefeated in its try to win to a sixth straight state championship with an 8-0 decision over Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday at St. Thomas More. The Cougars’ three captains all scored in the game with Mary-Ainsley Alack finding the net four times...
theadvocate.com
LSU quarterback Walker Howard entering transfer portal after one season, reports say
Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: On LSU gymnastics security, Walker Howard and a Will Wade sighting in LA
I would preface this column with my usual “notes on a golf scorecard,” but the scorecard got all soggy in Los Angeles at the CFP championship so I had to toss it …. … Jay Clark is worried. Worried about the one bad actor out of a hundred. Or, even more to the point, one in a million.
theadvocate.com
Tyler Waguespack: Ascension Parish native has made his mark in rodeo
Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment. Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings. Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud...
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball to be without Cam Hayes, Mwani Wilkinson for game with Florida
LSU will be without one starter and a former starter for Tuesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup with Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Guard Cam Hayes and forward Mwani Wilkinson were dresed in gray aweats and did not participate in pregame warmups. Hayes, who has started the past six...
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
theadvocate.com
'Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed': Albany prevails over Denham Springs
The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday. With its parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a...
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
theadvocate.com
Zachary student makes Trine University honor roll
Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, a Trine University student in Angola, Indiana, was named to the president's list for the Fall 2022 term. Doiron is majoring in biomedical engineering. To earn president's list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
theadvocate.com
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as a Certified Floodplain Manager.
theadvocate.com
See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
theadvocate.com
Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball
The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
Comments / 0