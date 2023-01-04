ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

theadvocate.com

Jada Richard, Eve Alexander lead Lafayette Christian over Southern Lab

Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Errol Rogers was a little concerned about facing Southern Lab for a third time this season. Even though his Knights won the two previous meetings, Rogers knew a third victory against the reigning Division IV champions wouldn't be easy. And while it proved to be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU quarterback Walker Howard entering transfer portal after one season, reports say

Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary student makes Trine University honor roll

Michaela Doiron, of Zachary, a Trine University student in Angola, Indiana, was named to the president's list for the Fall 2022 term. Doiron is majoring in biomedical engineering. To earn president's list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of...
ANGOLA, IN
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as a Certified Floodplain Manager.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI

The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Elks to host Freedom Ball

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge will host the inaugural Freedom Ball this Saturday at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

