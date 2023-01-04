Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Michigan Supreme Court justice apologizes to fellow justice
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court justice apologized to a fellow justice Monday for harshly criticizing her hiring of an ex-convict to serve as a law clerk.Justice Richard Bernstein issued a statement saying he apologized to Justice Kyra Harris Bolden in person at the Hall of Justice and that she accepted his apology."I regret overstepping Justice Bolden's hiring process and should not have disturbed her ability to lead her Chambers," Bernstein said.Bolden had hired Pete Martel, 48, who served 14 years in prison after robbing a Flint-area store and shooting at police officers, The Detroit News reported. He was...
iheart.com
Court Again Considering Tossing Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
A federal appeals court is once again considering tossing convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence due to juror misconduct claims, according to NBC Boston. Tsarnaev's attorney argued that issues weren't considered by the Supreme Court after it reinstated a death sentence initially imposed in relation to the 2013...
iheart.com
US Supreme Court Allows New York To Continue To Enforce Gun Laws
Washington, D.C. - The Supreme Court will allow New York to enforce its new gun law while the legal fight over it plays out. The Associated Press reports the court denied an emergency request from a group of gun owners. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas say the law presents...
Supreme Court backs Maine consumer protection law
(The Center Square) – A two-plus year lawsuit against a Maine law pertaining to cable companies won’t be heard by the nation’s highest court. The Office of the Maine Attorney General announced the U.S. Supreme Court has decided it will not hear the case Spectrum Northeast LLC v. Frey. The litigation surrounds the state’s first-in-the-nation consumer protection law that mandates cable companies prorate a customer’s last month of service upon cancellation. ...
Boston Globe
Woman who allegedly gave birth in N.H. woods, left newborn in freezing tent, arraigned on several charges
While Alexandra Eckersley allegedly sang along to music on her cellphone, a Manchester, N.H. police officer hurriedly pulled apart a pile of bloody blankets inside a makeshift tent, frantically searching for the woman’s newborn baby boy amid 15-degree temperatures early Monday morning. An officer “noticed a trail of blood...
NECN
Man Died From COVID-19 After Protocols Ignored on Film Set in Mass., Family's Lawsuit Claims
A family from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, filed a federal lawsuit against three production companies on Wednesday, claiming their father died from contracting COVID-19 while on set. According to the lawsuit, Paul Woodward was a van driver for the crew out in Provincetown during the filming of "American Horror Story" in...
Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes
Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Ana Walshe investigation uncovers hatchet, hacksaw found in trash facility: report
Massachusetts police find hatchet, hacksaw and trash bags with blood while investigating case of missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe, according to a new report.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
Woman found dead in New Hampshire over 50 years ago identified; authorities now looking for her killer
Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe...
CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels
BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
Investigators remove items from home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe
Officials took equipment into the home of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe on Sunday and removed items from the property. She has been missing since New Year's Day.
newsnationnow.com
‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats
(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
Attorney: Ex-officer who killed Lyoya shouldn't face trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser should not have to stand trial, the defendant's attorneys argued as they urged a judge to dismiss the case.Ex-Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya. On Monday, Schurr's attorneys filed a motion seeking to toss out a ruling that a jury trial should be held in the case, news outlets reported.Schurr's lawyers say in the filing that Schurr acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows...
Woman found dead in NH more than 50 years ago ID'd, leads sought
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses investigative genetic genealogy, helped identify Katherine Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Monday. Her remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the woods in Bedford, New Hampshire. She had been dead up to...
Comments / 0