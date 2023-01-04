ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

CBS Detroit

Michigan Supreme Court justice apologizes to fellow justice

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Supreme Court justice apologized to a fellow justice Monday for harshly criticizing her hiring of an ex-convict to serve as a law clerk.Justice Richard Bernstein issued a statement saying he apologized to Justice Kyra Harris Bolden in person at the Hall of Justice and that she accepted his apology."I regret overstepping Justice Bolden's hiring process and should not have disturbed her ability to lead her Chambers," Bernstein said.Bolden had hired Pete Martel, 48, who served 14 years in prison after robbing a Flint-area store and shooting at police officers, The Detroit News reported. He was...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Court Again Considering Tossing Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

A federal appeals court is once again considering tossing convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence due to juror misconduct claims, according to NBC Boston. Tsarnaev's attorney argued that issues weren't considered by the Supreme Court after it reinstated a death sentence initially imposed in relation to the 2013...
BOSTON, MA
The Center Square

Supreme Court backs Maine consumer protection law

(The Center Square) – A two-plus year lawsuit against a Maine law pertaining to cable companies won’t be heard by the nation’s highest court. The Office of the Maine Attorney General announced the U.S. Supreme Court has decided it will not hear the case Spectrum Northeast LLC v. Frey. The litigation surrounds the state’s first-in-the-nation consumer protection law that mandates cable companies prorate a customer’s last month of service upon cancellation. ...
MAINE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes

Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
SALISBURY, MA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
CBS Boston

CDC map shows most of Mass. has "high" COVID community levels

BOSTON - Community COVID levels are "high" in much of Massachusetts to start the new year, according to the latest CDC data.A map updated Thursday shows 10 out of 14 counties in the state have high COVID community levels. Only Essex, Hampden, Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk. COVID "community levels" reflect hospital admissions and inpatient bed use in relation to the number of new COVID cases in a county.The CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask when the COVID community level is high."If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newsnationnow.com

‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats

(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Boston

Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization

CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Detroit

Attorney: Ex-officer who killed Lyoya shouldn't face trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser should not have to stand trial, the defendant's attorneys argued as they urged a judge to dismiss the case.Ex-Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya. On Monday, Schurr's attorneys filed a motion seeking to toss out a ruling that a jury trial should be held in the case, news outlets reported.Schurr's lawyers say in the filing that Schurr acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Boston

Woman found dead in NH more than 50 years ago ID'd, leads sought

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses investigative genetic genealogy, helped identify Katherine Ann Alston, 26, of Boston, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Monday. Her remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the woods in Bedford, New Hampshire. She had been dead up to...
BOSTON, MA

