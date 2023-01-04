ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1049 The Edge

A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again

For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
ALLEGAN, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
JONESVILLE, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
1049 The Edge

7th Annual ‘Wine Not?’ Wine Festival in Kalamazoo

The 7th annual 'Wine Not?' festival is coming back to Kalamazoo on Saturday, March 4, at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University. The event boasts over 100 wineries and more than 250 wines to choose from, from local Michigan vines as well as from across the country. The full list of wineries and wines will be available at their respective links once they are released.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

