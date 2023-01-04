Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
What Percentage Of WWE Does Vince McMahon Own?
Several months ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE amid sexual assault allegations. The news came as such a shock because nobody expected Vince to ever step down as Chairman. However, just a few months after retiring, reports started emerging...
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
WWE Finally Acknowledges Sasha Banks’ Exit
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE together when they didn’t like Vince McMahon’s booking. Banks is now Mercedes Mone, and she made a big splash at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as she attacked KAIRI during the big show. It seems WWE is finally making the changes they need to signify that The Boss is no longer with the company.
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale
Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
Top Dolla Sends Warning To Braun Strowman After Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown
Hit Row made their return a few months ago after being released back in 2021. However, they have largely been underwhelming since their return and fans already don’t want to see them anymore. That being said, Hit Row ended up turning heel on Smackdown this week. Now it seems Top Dolla decided to send a warning to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on the show.
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
WWE Board Of Directors Tried To Stop Vince McMahon’s Return
WWE underwent a complete makeover when a new regime took over the reins from former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon after his retirement in July 2022. But Vince is officially back in power, and it seems like the WWE Board reportedly tried not to let that happen. Vince McMahon...
WWE Confirms Champion Will Reveal What’s Next On RAW
WWE has a lot going on with their backstage politics and internal workings. Through it all, they still have several hours of television that they must produce each week. Now we know about another segment to expect next week. We previously reported that Alexa Bliss is set for a segment...
Wigmaker Drops Detailed Video Of Sasha Banks’ Wild NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Hair
Sasha Banks became a free agent after her WWE contract expired on New Year’s Eve. The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion recently made her highly anticipated entry at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as Mercedes Mone. With that being said, Banks also debuted a new look at the event with a new wig, and the wig maker recently released a detailed video of it.
WWE Has Their Eye On Signing Longtime NJPW Star
WWE’s relationship with NJPW seems to have improved under the new regime, with WWE even allowing Karl Anderson to wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan is synonymous with producing some of the most spectacular talents in the world of professional wrestling. Hence, it should come as no...
WWE Prospect Is Now A Free Agent
WWE is always looking for the best ft for their company. In recent memory, Triple H brought back a few people Vince McMahon released. Only time will tell what the future looks like for WWE with McMahon’s return, but they have one more top prospect to look into. EJ...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Creepy SmackDown Segment
You never know what will happen in WWE, because they can pull from any source of inspiration. It seems the company is planning a bit of a dark segment during SmackDown tonight with some ominous characters. Karrion Kross is enjoying his second run with WWE, this time as part of...
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week
Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
