Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bethany & Winthrop Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash at Bethany Road and Winthrop Street, yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. on January 5, at an intersection that used to be one of the 10 worst in the city, until a new 4-way stop sign was installed a couple of years ago.
Wrong Turn and Car Struck by MBTA Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – MBTA Police said an adult male driver took a wrong turn in Ashland on Thursday night at 7 and ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to get off the tracks on Front Street in Ashland, and was struck by a train.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Potter Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Potter Road Tuesday afternoon, January 3. A driver struck a utility pole just after 3:30 p.m. at 536 Potter Road, according to Police. No one was injured in the crash. The driver was cited for a marked lanes violation, said...
Framingham Juvenile Tells Police Man Offered Him Ride Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an incident in which a man in a vehicle on Wednesday, offered a “juvenile” a ride home. Police were notified of the incident on January 4 at 4:18 p.m. A juvenile was walking in the “area of 20 Gorman Road” when...
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police last night, January 5, arrested a man in connection with a motor vehicle breaking & entering. Police arrested at 6:43 p.m. on Beaver Street David T. Bradford, 47, with no known address, on a warrant for a “motor vehicle break.”. Framingham Police booking photo.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Pleasant Street for a stolen pocketbook. Police were called to 401 Pleasant Street on Tuesday, January 3 at 10:54 a.m. The vehicle had no sign of forced entry, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “A handbag was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel...
Framingham Police: Man Steals Electronics From Target
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham police will summons a man to court on a shoplifting charge, after an incident at Target on Wednesday. Police were call to Target, 400 Cochituate Road on January 4 at 7:41 p.m. in regards to shoplifting. A man “stole electronic devices totaling approximately $850,” said the...
Framingham Police: Credit Card & Cash Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified an individual, in connection with a vehicle breaking & entering, said the Police spokesperson. Police were called to 30 Marian Road on Wednesday, January 4 at 11:01 p.m. Marian Road is located in the Beaver Street neighborhood of the City. The Police spokesperson...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old Boston girl
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 15-year-old Kiara Montalvo, who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. at The Boston Arts Academy in Boston. Kiara is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1,…
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash: Report
A 23-year-old woman from Lowell who died in a multi-car crash on New Year's Day in Chelmsford has been identified as Choon Chae. of Lowell, the Lowell Sun Reports. State Troopers along with Chelmsford Police and Fire responded to the two-car crash on I-495 South in Chelmsford around …
Turnto10.com
Man accused of forcefully exposing himself to child in Warwick Mall restroom
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is facing charges after allegedly forcefully exposing himself to a child in a Warwick Mall restroom. The Warwick Police Department said that on Dec. 7, officers responded to the mall after getting a report about a sexual assault. A boy reported that...
Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0