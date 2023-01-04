Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
hiphopnc.com
Pastor Of The Month Presentation: December 2022
Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!. For December 2022, we are blessed to have TWO honorees: Pastor Marcus Scott of The Way Church...
raleighmag.com
11 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Jan. 5–11
The fan-fave fest promises to be lit again this year. Stroll 40+ awe-inspiring Chinese lantern displays and stay for the captivating cultural performances nightly. Glow on! boothamphitheatre.com. Through 1/14. Illuminate Art Walk. See DTR lit up (literally!) for the holiday season as you stroll parts of Fayetteville Street and Glenwood...
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Jan. 6 and a 4-Day Sale through Sunday
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Jan. 6 and a 4-Day E-Vic Sale through Jan. 8 including Kraft Mac & Cheese, Frito Lay Party Size Chips and Pepsi products.
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
Aldi, Wegmans among grocery finalists in the WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
WRAL
2023 Girl Scout Cookie Bracket (Ends 3/5/23)
One lucky winner will receive a personalized photoshoot session with Filto Films, $50 worth of Girl Scout cookies and a custom gift basket. Altogether, you could be walking away with our prize worth $500! The winner can claim their prize via pickup at our Raleigh Service Center (6901 Pinecrest Rd, Raleigh NC)
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Greek Cuisine, Chili's Bar and Grill
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Greek Cuisine in Durham, Chili's Bar and Grill in Wilson. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Greek Cuisine in Durham, Chili's Bar and Grill in Wilson. Reporter: Keely...
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
WRAL
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
WRAL
Durham nonprofit receives $180K to help people aging out of foster care
DURHAM, N.C. — Dozens of people across the Triangle age out of foster care each year, and many are left homeless. Durham-based nonprofit LIFE Skills Foundation works with young adults to provide housing and wraparound services. “We also provide a lot of kind of individualized wrap around support, so...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WITN
PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
cbs17
NC town loses water for 2nd time since Christmas, businesses impacted
SPRING HOPE N.C. (WNCN) – Leaders in Spring Hope said on Friday that the town needs to see promised funding in order to permanently fix an aging water system. The town’s public works director, Bobby Ball, said Duke Energy Crews accidentally drilled into a water pipe Thursday. “It...
'Falling through the cracks': Lack of rural health transportation options puts family in bad spot
The sound of voicemails and a silent answering machine is all too familiar for Annette Strong.
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Comments / 0