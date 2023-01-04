Read full article on original website
Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices
Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Anime Lubbock is Back Sooner Than Expected with an Exciting Lineup
Anime lovers from all around the Hub City are excited for the return of Anime Lubbock, an all-inclusive Anime Hotel Convention that takes place at the MCM Elegante Inn & Suites. While you might be used to this event happening during the summer, they brought it back earlier this year...
Texas Tech University Become First U.S. Campus With Fully Functional Oil Rig
A full-scale operational oilwell drilling rig has now taken up residence on campus at Texas Tech University. Tech is now the first university in the United States to have a fully functional oil rig, offering students an up-close and personal view of the leading industry in our area. According to...
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
Lubbock, Keep Your Resolutions With These Awesome Local Salads
As a personal rule, I try not to get too technical or complicated when it comes to, shall we say, setting an intention with food. I tend to be wildly overzealous, which isn't sustainable, and a week later I'm back to donuts and hamburgers. However, it is a good idea...
Lubbock: Can You Maintain your Resolutions Longer Than Average?
The new year is here which means many of us are starting our resolutions on a high note, hopeful that this will finally be the year we make a change. But how likely are you to actually tough it out and make these changes?. The most common resolutions are to...
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year
It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
Wishing For Another Lubbock Fun Noodle Bar? Dreams Do Come True
It is finally open and I am so excited. When Fun Noodle Bar first came to Lubbock I knew people would like it. I first checked it out when they opened back in September 2020 and man, was I impressed the first time I went. The food and service were great. I loved how fresh everything was.
Lubbock Residents Panic Over Tumbleweeds Plot To Enslave The Earth
This is a day long feared, but not totally unexpected. A day which will be long remembered as the day that nature took back West Texas. This...is the day of the Great Tumbleweed Invasion. Glad I used up all of my Dutch Bros points before the world ended...whew!. Well, while...
Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier
I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
Start 2023 off Right in Lubbock by Donating Some Blood
It's a new year which means it's officially January and that can only mean one thing, donating that precious pomegranate red stuff in your veins. Your blood. I am not a vampire, I just like pomegranates, but January is National Blood Donor Month and it's the time when hospitals are in need of blood for patients in need.
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help
Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
Lubbock-Cooper School Board Approves Resolution Condemning Racism
A meeting was called by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees to address hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and derogatory language within the District. This meeting was called after Lubbock-Cooper ISD administrators and Trustees were made aware of an anonymous Instagram account that used the schools name to display photos of black students and children.
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
