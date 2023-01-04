I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO