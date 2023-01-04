ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices

Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier

I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Start 2023 off Right in Lubbock by Donating Some Blood

It's a new year which means it's officially January and that can only mean one thing, donating that precious pomegranate red stuff in your veins. Your blood. I am not a vampire, I just like pomegranates, but January is National Blood Donor Month and it's the time when hospitals are in need of blood for patients in need.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help

Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock-Cooper School Board Approves Resolution Condemning Racism

A meeting was called by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees to address hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and derogatory language within the District. This meeting was called after Lubbock-Cooper ISD administrators and Trustees were made aware of an anonymous Instagram account that used the schools name to display photos of black students and children.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon

Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

