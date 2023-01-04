Simplicity is not simple. I wish it was. I collect paper, cards, curiosities and oddities that pile up and take more and more space. I know I should be releasing things by letting some of it go, but I always think I will use them some day in the future. It is interesting how much value I place on items I have not even looked at for several years. They have always been neatly packed away in some boxes in the...

23 MINUTES AGO