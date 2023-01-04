ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster

The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears

For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney sent home after comments

Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, a day after he said in an interview that there was a, "5% chance," he’d be back in Cleveland next season. In that same interview with Cleveland.com, Clowney also questioned if the organization believes in his abilities, and he seemed to take a shot at the usage of fellow pass rusher Myles Garrett when he said the Browns were, “trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders place LB Jamin Davis on IR

The Commanders have made a handful of moves heading into their season finale against the Cowboys, according to their official Twitter account. The team placed starting linebacker Jamin Davis on injured reserve, filling his open roster spot by activating tight end Armani Rogers from IR. Washington also announced it would...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Football Rumors

Rams HC Sean McVay to weigh his options in the coming weeks

McVay, 36, has continued to draw the interest of TV networks eyeing him as an addition to their broadcast teams. The possibility of a move from the sidelines to the booth was a top storyline for Los Angeles’ 2022 offseason, one in which a number of key players, general manager Les Snead and McVay himself each signed multi-year extensions.
Yardbarker

Lions' DeShon Elliott blasts Packers' Aaron Rodgers over perceived disrespect

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott isn't worried about giving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bulletin-board material ahead of the Sunday night matchup between the division rivals. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group, a defiant Elliott declared Friday that he feels neither Rodgers nor the Packers as a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy