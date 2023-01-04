Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI
A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension
Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
Yardbarker
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Packers honor Damar Hamlin at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers are honoring Damar Hamlin ahead of Sunday's game by putting emphasis on his jersey number "3" on the field at Lambeau.
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to victory vs. Green Bay Packers
The Detroit Lions will know if they need to beat the Green Bay Packers to get into the playoffs by the time they kick off. I suspect, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed, that the Lions will be going for victory even if doesn’t help extend their season.
NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney sent home after comments
Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, a day after he said in an interview that there was a, "5% chance," he’d be back in Cleveland next season. In that same interview with Cleveland.com, Clowney also questioned if the organization believes in his abilities, and he seemed to take a shot at the usage of fellow pass rusher Myles Garrett when he said the Browns were, “trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning.”
Davante Adams Contract: How Much Longer is the WR Stuck on the Raiders?
The Davante Adams contract extension the WR signed after his offseason trade means he is stuck with the Raiders for the foreseeable future. The post Davante Adams Contract: How Much Longer is the WR Stuck on the Raiders? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers has plans for Jamaal Williams on SNF: 'I'm giving him a hug'
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions have themselves a more-than-intriguing matchup to end the 2022-23 regular season. It's so intriguing, in fact, that the powers that be decided to flex the game to 'Sunday Night Football'. These are two division foes with a lot on the line. It's going...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 18 vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) can clinch a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC by beating the Detroit Lions (8-8) in the season finale on Sunday night from Lambeau Field. The Lions, who were once 1-6, beat the Packers in Week 9 at Ford Field. Matt LaFleur’s team has won four-straight games to go from 4-8 to 8-8.
Commanders place LB Jamin Davis on IR
The Commanders have made a handful of moves heading into their season finale against the Cowboys, according to their official Twitter account. The team placed starting linebacker Jamin Davis on injured reserve, filling his open roster spot by activating tight end Armani Rogers from IR. Washington also announced it would...
Dan Campbell speaks out amid Lions’ major change following Ford Field turf controversy
The Detroit Lions are no stranger to the ongoing turf controversy engulfing the NFL. The Lions sparked an NFLPA grievance after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. In late January, Ford Field will get a new playing surface. They will go away from the controversial slit film turf and use the monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface moving forward.
Rams HC Sean McVay to weigh his options in the coming weeks
McVay, 36, has continued to draw the interest of TV networks eyeing him as an addition to their broadcast teams. The possibility of a move from the sidelines to the booth was a top storyline for Los Angeles’ 2022 offseason, one in which a number of key players, general manager Les Snead and McVay himself each signed multi-year extensions.
For Penn State, a New 'Alignment' Breeds Playoff Hopes
The Lions squandered their momentum of 2016. James Franklin envisions a different turn after the Rose Bowl.
Yardbarker
Lions' DeShon Elliott blasts Packers' Aaron Rodgers over perceived disrespect
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott isn't worried about giving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers bulletin-board material ahead of the Sunday night matchup between the division rivals. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group, a defiant Elliott declared Friday that he feels neither Rodgers nor the Packers as a...
Pro Football Rumors
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0