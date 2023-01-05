ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver police officer charged in LoDo shooting

By Austen Erblat
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLb7i_0k3bSFAh00

Here's the latest behind the officer indicted for shooting into crowd 03:11

A Denver police officer who shot a man on a crowded street last summer has been indicted and charged. Seven people were injured in the shooting, including the suspect.

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it is charging Officer Brandon Ramos with two counts of second-degree assault - reckless, a felony; three counts of third-degree assault - knowing/reckless, a misdemeanor; three counts of third-degree assault - negligence with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; one count of prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor; and five counts of reckless endangerment, also a misdemeanor.

Ramos was granted a PR bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRlrd_0k3bSFAh00
Brandon Ramos Denver District Attorney's Office

The District Attorney's Office announced in August a grand jury would investigate the shooting.

"I want to thank the members of the grand jury who have spent many days over the last several months listening to testimony and examining exhibits," said Denver DA Beth McCann. "This is a very serious matter and I appreciate the time and attention each of them devoted to this important decision. The case will now move forward in the courts."

Ramos and two other officers are seen on multiple bodycam and HALO camera videos shooting at Jordan Waddy after Waddy pulls a handgun from his waistband. From Ramos' position, a crowd of people is behind Waddy, according to the indictment.

The shooting took place on July 17 at 20th Street and Larimer Street.

At least one of the five other injured people was shot and witnesses tended to that woman's gunshot wound before help could arrive. According to the indictment, five of the injured victims appear to have been shot by Ramos, but their names are redacted in the indictment.

"Yekalo Weldewihet, Bailey Alexander, and Willis Small IV, three victims of the LoDo shooting, are relieved that a Grand Jury indicted Denver Police Department Officer Brandon Ramos for his reckless actions endangering not only our clients but the Denver community," Denver-based civil rights law firm Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC said in a statement. "This is just a small step toward the accountability our community deserves and expects from its law enforcement officers."

The two other officers that fired their guns that night were not charged, as the grand jury found their shootings to be legally justified.

"Police officers make split-second decisions under difficult circumstances on a daily basis, and those decisions are rooted in keeping people safe," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement Wednesday. "While the situation remains an unfortunate one, and it's regrettable that innocent bystanders were injured, I'm surprised to see that the grand jury found the officer's actions involved criminal intent. As there is now a criminal court case regarding this incident, the city cannot provide additional comments until the case is concluded."

A criminal case against Waddy is pending. He's charged with three counts of possession of a firearm as a previous offender, a felony, and one count of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Tyson Worrell, president of the Denver police officers' union, spoke about the indictment and Ramos' actions.

"While we respect the grand jury process, we will rigorously defend Officer Ramos," he said. He went on to say the indictment will have a "chilling effect" on police recruitment, retention and morale.

"To charge this officer with a felony crime, jeopardizing his career [and] liberty, for acting as he was trained, in the public interest with no malice, ill-intent or lack of concern is unfortunate and said," Worrell said. "We stand behind our officer."

The Denver Police Department has not yet determined Ramos' employment status as the investigation and court case progress., Worrell said.

In a news conference, Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC attorney and partner Siddhartha H. Rathod refuted Worrell's comments, saying the Denver Police Department should not expect immunity from prosecution when police officers act recklessly.

"This is not a matter about criminal intent, it is a matter of reckless and outrageous conduct," Rathod said. "You do not shoot into a crowd. It is basic."

Three of the victims his firm is representing also spoke at the conference.

"This officer fired into a crowd of more than 100 people and shot five of us," said Bailey Alexander, who was shot through the back with the bullet exiting her arm. "We were all struck with a bullet from Officer Ramos' gun and it is by the grace of God that all three of us are able to stand here and talk to you today."

She said her physical injuries are mostly healed.

Yekalo Weldewihet was shot in his arm. His femur was shattered and he required extensive surgery to repair it and remove the bullet, which was lodged in his arm.

"I'm still kind of weak. I'm going through physical therapy and general therapy because I'm still dealing with anxiety and other stuff," Weldewihet said. He now feels anxious around police officers and large crowds as a result of the shooting: "I wouldn't wish this upon anybody."

Willis Small IV was shot in the foot and is now missing a portion of that foot, his attorney said. He's also mostly healed but says he can feel where the bullet struck every time he takes a step with his left leg. He decided to stay in on New Year's Eve due to fear surrounding crowds and shootings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38XR2s_0k3bSFAh00
Victims of the July 17 Denver police shooting speak at a news conference about Denver Police Office Brandon Ramos' indictment by a grand jury Wednesday. CBS

Rathod said he's still in the research process in preparation for a civil lawsuit.

The indictment closes by saying "Ramos' decision to shoot was not legally justified because it was reckless, unreasonable, and unnecessary for the purpose of protecting himself or other officers and he consciously disregarded an unjustifiable risk of injury to the crowd."

Comments / 11

TruthBtold
3d ago

Where does Denver get these people from to become police officers, who are there to protect and serve the community? it's really time for Colorado to demand a very thorough psychological evaluation on all police officers incoming, and a once a year psychological evaluation on those who are already police officers.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed employee over stolen gummy bears

The man arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder allegedly stabbed a store manager after that manager confronted the suspect over possibly stolen gummy bears.Benjamin Scott Schwelling, 42, was arrested after being identified by at least one witness, according to Boulder Police.He's facing a charge of felony first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a store manager, who CBS News Colorado is choosing not to name, due to privacy concerns.Boulder police say an employee at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street saw a man, later identified by police as Schwelling, walk...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
NORTHGLENN, CO
city-countyobserver.com

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase

Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

2 men in custody for distribution of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney's Office

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced the arrest of two men for alleged distribution of fentanyl in a press release Saturday. Authorities say an intense investigation of the two men led to the arrest, which occurred on Wednesday in Denver. Santos Lopez Avalos, 22, and Jesus Enrique Astorga-Castillo, 41, both from Denver are being charged with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.A Denver detective and members of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Front Range Task Force were conducting surveillance on an apartment at 10700 East Dartmouth Ave. for suspicion of drug activity, according to the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected murder-suicide in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports. These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports. DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting …. FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man who stabbed police K9 arrested again after threatening to stab second K9

A man who was arrested for stabbing a Fort Collins Police K9 in 2021 multiple times has been arrested again under similar accusations. Matthew Bishop, 30, was arrested late last year for allegedly threatening to attack or kill a second Fort Collins Police K9. Bishop was arrested at a Valero Gas station along College Avenue in Fort Collins in late November. The details of the arrest were just released by Fort Collins Police. According to a report obtained by CBS News Colorado, Bishop was arrested after he threatened to physically attack officers and police K9 Thor. At the time Bishop was wanted...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Officer misses gun later found on suspect during booking

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer Derek Stakley had arrested 29-year-old Larry Lucero for two violations of a...
EDGEWATER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
94K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy