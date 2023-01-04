Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (10-30) visit the defending champion Golden State Warriors (20-18) Wednesday. Tip-off from Chase Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pistons vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pistons are coming off a Monday night loss in a 135-106 blowout loss vs. Portland as 8.5-point underdogs. It was the Pistons 8th loss by 10 or more points in the last month. Detroit now has the 29th ranked defense and 22nd ranked offense in the NBA and are a team that is in full rebuild mode.

Golden State is on a 5-game winning streak that this team desperately needed as they continue to await the return of G Stephen Curry from injury. The last 2 games for Golden State saw 2 of the team’s other stars shine as G Jordan Poole scored 41 points Friday vs. Portland and G Klay Thompson scored 54 points in a double OT win vs. Atlanta on Monday.

Pistons at Warriors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:51 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Pistons +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Warriors -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

: Pistons +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Warriors -250 (bet $250 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Pistons +6.5 (-110) | Warriors -6.5 (-110)

: Pistons +6.5 (-110) | Warriors -6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -115| U: -105)

Pistons at Warriors key injuries

Pistons

C Marvin Bagley III (hand) out

(hand) out G Cade Cunningham (tibia) out

(tibia) out G/F Isaiah Livers (shoulder) out

Warriors

G Stephen Curry (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out F JaMychal Green (lower leg) out

(lower leg) out F Jonathan Kuminga (hip) out

(hip) out F Andrew Wiggins (illness) out

(illness) out C James Wiseman (ankle)

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pistons at Warriors picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 122, Pistons 112

AVOID.

Golden State should win this game vs a Pistons team that has been terrible to this point of the season. However, it is highly possible that Detroit could end the Warriors win streak because of all the players either injured or resting for Golden State. The risk in this bet is not worth the reward even though Golden State should win.

LEAN WARRIORS -6.5 (-110).

The Warriors are the safer pick here to cover the spread for a number of reasons. During the 5-game win stream the Warriors are 4-0-1 ATS and the Pistons are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games. The main cause for concern is the health of the Warriors and the fact that they are playing in a back-to-back after a double-OT win, which means that fatigue could come into play.

BET OVER 231.5 (-115).

This is your best bet for this game.

The Warriors have a solid offense and the Pistons and Warriors both have terrible defenses which will make the over safer in this game. The over is also 5-1 in both games playing on the road vs. teams with a home winning pct of .600, and 5-2 in the Pistons last 6 games playing on 1 day of rest.

