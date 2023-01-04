NH House Votes To Allow Deadly Weapons in Representatives Hall

Read full article on original website
Democrats slam House GOP rules package as extreme ‘MAGA’ agenda
Top Democrats are disgruntled with the incoming GOP House majority's stated priorities, labeling it as "extreme MAGA."
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Good riddance’: In first act in power, Republicans remove metal detectors from House chamber
As Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday, they wasted no time in erasing one symbol of the previous era. They removed the metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber for the last two years. Just minutes before the clock struck noon, security officials arrived to haul away...
CBS News
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
GOP pull down Capitol metal detectors after its members were fined thousands for dodging them
The new Republican majority in Congress has decided to remove the metal detectors that outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi installed outside the House chamber after the Capitol riot on January 6, according to Rep Lauren Boebert.“When I arrived in Congress two years ago, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Ms Boebert of Colorado said in a video in front of a metal detector being hauled down on Tuesday. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” Republican members of...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
There are currently zero members of the US House of Representatives
Until a House Speaker is chosen, no one can be sworn in, and everyone's technically a member-elect. This is the first time it's happened in a century.
For Missouri’s two new representatives, first week in Congress goes off the rails
“I just want to see us get to a point where we’re passing conservative legislation and stopping all the bad stuff,” said freshman Missouri Republican Eric Burlison.
msn.com
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Charlie Baker, also known as the best 'Republican Governor', blames Trump for the party's poor midterm performance
Governor Baker has said that Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections because voters showed that they "aren't interested in extremism."
Proxy Voting Rule Fails in NH House
A proposal to authorize proxy voting by members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives absent due to medical condition, illness, or illness in the family was rejected in a vote of 204-171 Wednesday as lawmakers considered rules for the 2023 session. House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said proxy...
New and veteran Representatives and Senators ready to kick off 2023-2024 session
A new year is bringing a new legislature. Both the House and Senate convened Wednesday to kick off the 193rd General Court. There were ceremonies Wednesday in both the House and Senate to start the 2023-2024 session.
NECN
House to Delay Swearing In 2 Newly-Elected Mass. State Representatives. Here's Why
Top House Democrats plan on Wednesday to task a special committee with examining the results of two elections decided by microscopic margins following recounts, a process House Speaker Ronald Mariano expects will "temporarily delay" the apparent victors from taking office. Mariano announced in a statement on Tuesday evening that the...
Hope and Possibilities Come with New Year at State House
The holiday season is a time of reflection and a time of renewal. Renewal brings hope and possibilities that were just out of reach in the past and some so far out of reach they are almost impossible to imagine. The New Hampshire political scene is rampant with many unknowns...
Rally for Permanent Protections for Immigrant Communities Tuesday in Manchester
Immigrant leaders to gather at U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s Manchester office to urge her support for asylum rights and permanent protections for undocumented immigrants. The program will feature stories and first-hand accounts from immigrants residing in New Hampshire. When: Tuesday, December 20, 5pm-6pm Where: 1589 Elm Street, Manchester, NH...
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry holds big stick in U.S. House Speaker’s vote
Love him or hate him, voters in Pennsylvania’s 10th District have got themselves a Congressman who gets attention and now, with a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, is flexing his newfound clout. U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is one of the leaders of the conservative rebellion...
Dems praise Biden for addressing immigration crisis and asylum seekers ahead of US-Mexico border visit
President Biden recently announced sweeping changes to those seeking asylum in the United States, which prompted wide praise from Democratic leaders across the country.
