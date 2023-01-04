Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
2news.com
Reno Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno
The Reno Police Department has released body-cam footage of the officer involved shooting at the Riverwalk at Sierra Street that occurred last month. Reno Police say they received a report of a subject armed with a gun at around 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Additional calls were received...
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Man in Video Game Store Theft
Carson City deputies need your help finding a man they say stole two plastic bins of video games from Retro Replay Store. The incident happened on December 10th. Deputies say the suspect left the store in a U-Haul truck westbound on east William Street. They say the video games were...
Suspect in ‘violent incident’ in El Dorado County found dead in the American River
(KTXL) — A body recovered from the South Fork of the American River on Wednesday has been identified as a man that was a suspect in a crime that occurred in December, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, 2022, Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, allegedly attacked two men in the 5300 […]
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County attack suspect found dead in American River after storm, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with an attack that injured two people in El Dorado County last month was found dead in the American River on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Bruce Gordon’s body was recovered from the South Fork of the river “after the storm weather,” the sheriff’s...
2news.com
Woman Faces Charges in Connection With Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe last September. California Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Diana Shemyakina turned herself in to El Dorado County authorities on Tuesday. CHP says she had an active 'no bail' homicide and vehicular manslaughter warrant issued for...
2news.com
Reno Man Arrested, Charged With Open Murder in Fatal Shooting
Reno Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wedekind Road late Monday night. Police say the unidentified victim died on scene. Police say after everyone involved was interviewed, they arrested 33-year-old Ray McBride on an open murder charge. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
2news.com
City of Reno Nominates Kathryn Nance to be Chief of Police
After an extensive recruitment and interview process, Reno City Manager Doug Thornley is nominating Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department) to serve as the Reno Police Department’s next Chief of Police. At the upcoming Reno City Council meeting on January 11, 2023, Manager Thornley will recommend that the...
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
Nevada Appeal
LCSO: Fernley man’s death was homicide
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in the Dec. 24 death of a Fernley man, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. Dean Sandoval, 57, was found dead inside a residence in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, according to the release. The case is considered a homicide due to suspicious circumstances at the scene.
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
2news.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
2news.com
Lyon County Asks Area Residents To Prepare For Next Storm
Lyon County leaders are encouraging neighbors to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and drains ahead of the storm. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and drainages in front of, or on their properties to ensure water can flow freely.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
2news.com
Jeremy Renner Posts First Video From Hospital Bed After Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno on Sunday and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery. A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old “Avengers” star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on...
Comments / 0