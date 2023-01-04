A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO