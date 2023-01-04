ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted Fraudster Bernie Madoff Avoided Mob Hit By Going To Jail, Netflix Docuseries Reveals

A new Netflix documentary about Bernie Madoff, who is known for being the behind the largest Ponzi operation in history, claimed that the financier went to jail to avoid a mob hit, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madoff was arrested in December 2008 after the financier was accused of stealing $19 billion from over 40,000 investors, that included the likes of the New York Mets, Larry King, Kevin Bacon, colleges, hospitals, and pension funds — in a massive scheme that spanned more than 20 years.Now, the Netflix series, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, claimed that an international crime organization was also...
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
Alex Jones' attorney suspended for misconduct in Sandy Hook records dump

A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled Thursday that Attorney Norm Pattis engaged in misconduct in not safeguarding “highly confidential” medical and psychiatric records of plaintiffs suing Jones in Connecticut, records Bellis said were subject to a protective order.
