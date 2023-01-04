ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 26

Buckhead
3d ago

news report already announced today that this was a setup to keep tabs on this Criminal he also switched out his license plates right after the murders

Reply(6)
21
Andy Williams
2d ago

The officer was getting information on his hands. Video for cuts or healed wounds. As well as other information

Reply
19
Me
2d ago

They look narcissistic! They look like people who don’t care but only about themselves!! What ashame to kill 4 innocent young adults over what? Jealousy or just what exactly? It’s sad! They need to be locked up for life or even death penalty. These people will def strike again if released.. they have no regrets!

Reply(3)
10
Related
TheDailyBeast

Feds Deny Ordering Traffic Stops for Idaho Murder Suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigation refuted a Fox News source on Thursday claiming that the agency was responsible for several mid-December traffic stops against suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger in Indiana. The news outlet claimed that a task force within the FBI was tracking Kohberger and his father during a cross country road trip when they directed local authorities to pull the pair over on Dec. 15, though the agency has since refuted the idea. “Contrary to reports, the December 15th traffic stops conducted on the vehicle being driven by Bryan Kohberger in Indiana were not requested or directed by the FBI,” the agency said in a brief statement on Thursday. According to a police affidavit, Kohberger was still using the 2015 white Hyundai Elantra used during the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students when he was pulled over last month.Read it at Twitter
INDIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Jeremy Renner Posts Video From ICU | TMZ Live

French Montana Found Safety in KFC Restaurant After Shots Fired in Miami. Sammy Hagar Says Selling Tequila Brand Was Craziest Thing That's Happened. La La Anthony Says She Has Zero Dating Options to Start 2023. 0:58. French Montana Shares Advice He Gave Quavo to Cope with Takeoff's Death. 1:19. New...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
extratv

What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

French Montana Breaks Silence After Shooting in Miami Gardens

French Montana is thankful to be alive and that those injured in the shooting in Miami Gardens are all expected to make it ... breaking his silence on the scary incident. French just addressed Thursday night's terrifying ordeal, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time."
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy