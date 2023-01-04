The Federal Bureau of Investigation refuted a Fox News source on Thursday claiming that the agency was responsible for several mid-December traffic stops against suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger in Indiana. The news outlet claimed that a task force within the FBI was tracking Kohberger and his father during a cross country road trip when they directed local authorities to pull the pair over on Dec. 15, though the agency has since refuted the idea. “Contrary to reports, the December 15th traffic stops conducted on the vehicle being driven by Bryan Kohberger in Indiana were not requested or directed by the FBI,” the agency said in a brief statement on Thursday. According to a police affidavit, Kohberger was still using the 2015 white Hyundai Elantra used during the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students when he was pulled over last month.Read it at Twitter

