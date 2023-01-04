Read full article on original website
Janice Kennedy
3d ago
Doesn’t matter how much it goes up No one is looking for a job Must be nice having everything given to you Biden fixed it so half the country doesn’t have to work They can set back and collect food stamps and unemployment Biden did this to our country . Every one worked and looked for work before Sleeping Slow Joe
CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
CNBC
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023. Chart shows where workers can expect higher pay
As the calendar turns to a new year, about half of all states are expected to implement a higher minimum wage. Here's where hourly pay is increasing amid a push for a higher federal minimum rate. As the calendar turns to 2023, workers in more than half of all states...
Minimum wage is going up in 23 states as $15 an hour gains steam. Is your state one of them?
Minimum wage is set to rise in 23 states, 41 localities as more places embrace $15 an hour. The hikes will help low-paid workers cope with inflation.
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
One-time bonus checks worth $5,000 going out to Americans now – see if you qualify for the boost
HUNDREDS of Americans have received one-time bonus checks worth $5,000 as part of Florida’s Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program, the Sunshine state announced Monday. Over 600 bonuses have been distributed to newly employed law enforcement recruits. While the majority of checks have already been distributed, there are still some...
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
25% of U.S. Homebuyers Want To Move — This State Is the Top Destination
Rising housing costs due to inflation and high interest rates have been the new normal, pushing Americans to look for cheaper places to live. And now, a new Redfin survey found that 24% of homebuyers...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Stimulus check update: Who’s eligible to apply for $1,200 payments?
In the United States, this direct payment of $1,200 in the form of a stimulus check is being made to children. This is especially beneficial during the holiday season. Due to a substantial state budget excess, a new idea has been unveiled that might offer Americans this money. $1,200 Stimulus...
Mega Millions: Here’s where the most jackpot-winning tickets have been sold
Nearly 20 states have never sold a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket - will that change Friday?
