Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overdose cases seen in emergency departments remains large, UW Health doctor shares recent trends observed

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits related to opioid overdoses. Nationally, the rate of nonfatal opioid overdose patient...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of emergency visits related to opioid overdoses continues remain high nationally and at UW Health, the health system announced Friday. A report from the Centers for Disease Control said the rate of nonfatal opioid hospital visits has increased 4% each quarter from January 2018 to March 2022—an increase of 98 to 179 patients per 100,000. This increase has gone hand in hand with the increase in overdose rates in emergency departments nationally, according to the same report.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

Student-planned drag show at Madison East draws right-wing outrage

A student-planned, family-friendly drag show at East High School set for an evening later this month drew the ire of right-wing Twitter this week. First highlighted by a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawyer on Tuesday, East principal Mikki Smith’s newsletter mentioning the event was shared Thursday afternoon by Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for violating guidelines and targeted harassment. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Flat tax defies common sense

Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show

MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”

The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward

MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have the Dane County District Attorney’s office recused from prosecuting the case–as well as to dismiss...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Grant County authorities enlist help of state investigators in search for missing man

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in Grant County have recruited state investigators to help find a man who has been missing from the Platteville area since early December 2022. Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen at a friend’s home outside of Platteville on December 4 of last year; law enforcement said later that week that Henry hadn’t been heard from since...
GRANT COUNTY, WI

