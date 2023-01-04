Read full article on original website
Overdose cases seen in emergency departments remains large, UW Health doctor shares recent trends observed
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits related to opioid overdoses. Nationally, the rate of nonfatal opioid overdose patient...
nbc15.com
UW Health: Overdose visits in emergency departments remain large
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
captimes.com
Shocking revelations of 'pretendian' leave Native community feeling burned
Bear Cunningham — a tattoo artist and co-owner of the queer, Indigenous tattoo and art collective giige — first learned about the term “pretendian” from a former co-owner, whom Cunningham knew at the time as nibiiwakamigkwe. Since at least 2017, nibiiwakamigkwe had claimed to be Indigenous,...
nbc15.com
Richland Center dairy company to provide employees with $5K toward childcare
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a new year, but the cost of childcare remains high, with some programs costing more than college tuition. That is why one Wisconsin-based company is partnering with a childcare network to ease some of the stress that comes with enrolling in early education.
captimes.com
Student-planned drag show at Madison East draws right-wing outrage
A student-planned, family-friendly drag show at East High School set for an evening later this month drew the ire of right-wing Twitter this week. First highlighted by a Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty lawyer on Tuesday, East principal Mikki Smith’s newsletter mentioning the event was shared Thursday afternoon by Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for violating guidelines and targeted harassment. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators.
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
captimes.com
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
nbc15.com
From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After operating on Madison’s north side for almost 100 years, the Oscar Mayer plant closed its doors for good in 2017. Now, for one of the first times since its closure, developers are breaking ground on the Oscar Mayer campus to create affordable housing. Located...
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison’s East High School to host ‘family friendly’ drag show
MADISON — Madison East High School will host a “family friendly” drag show later this month, a taxpayer-funded woke event that is “Exhibit A” for expanded school choice, according to a parental rights activist. East High parents recently received an email announcing the event, sponsored...
Shoppers scramble as egg shortages cause prices to skyrocket
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs. And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some. What Rockford areas shoppers are experiencing is the aftermath of an avian bird flu that struck the poultry industry last year, […]
Medical examiner confirms Verona principal died of injuries from crash
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has determined Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died as a result of the injuries she suffered when a driver hit her with a car earlier this week.
wortfm.org
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward
MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have the Dane County District Attorney’s office recused from prosecuting the case–as well as to dismiss...
Grant County authorities enlist help of state investigators in search for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in Grant County have recruited state investigators to help find a man who has been missing from the Platteville area since early December 2022. Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen at a friend’s home outside of Platteville on December 4 of last year; law enforcement said later that week that Henry hadn’t been heard from since...
