Digital Music News

Taylor Swift Introduces Limited Edition Album Downloads for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift proves that digital music downloads still have value by introducing limited edition album downloads for Midnights. On Thursday, January 5, Taylor Swift’s official store released a limited 12-hour sale of exclusive digital album downloads of her recent album, Midnights. Each of the four limited edition versions featured new cover art with a different photo of Swift, with bonus content relating to one of four tracks: “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” “Karma,” and “Bejeweled.” The digital albums each only cost $4.99, so the swiftest of Swifties could score all four for $20.
New Update Brings Spatial Audio Support to Pixel 6 & Pixel 7 Series Phones

A new update for Pixel smartphones finally brings spatial audio support to a limited number of devices. Namely, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series now supports the new feature–older Pixel devices are out of luck. Spatial audio works to simulate a 3D soundstage in which users feel as...
Apple Releases Catalog of AI-Voiced Audiobooks

Apple has launched a catalog of books narrated by artificial intelligence in a move that may bring the beginning of the end of human narrators. Apple has quietly released a catalog of AI-narrated audiobooks to carve out its place in the highly lucrative and rapidly-growing audiobook market. This strategy marks a move that may signal the beginning of the end for human narrators and heighten scrutiny over allegations of Apple’s anti-competitive behavior.
Lineup for the 12th Edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal Revealed — Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, and More

The lineup for the 12th Edition of Beyond Wonderland SoCal Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, and more. Insomniac Events has announced the lineup for the twelfth edition of its fan-favorite two-day EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, boasting some of the biggest and best names across the EDM spectrum, including Deorro, TroyBoi, Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Tiësto, and many more.

