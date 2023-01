ABERDEEN, S.D. – It was not that night that was hoped for as the Augustana men's basketball team fell, 86-64, Friday at Northern State. After falling behind 3-0, Augustana hit back-to-back 3-point baskets with Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller both connecting from deep. The AU lead stretched by two more when Akoi Akoi hit a jumper with 16:35 remaining in the opening half.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO