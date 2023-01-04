Read full article on original website
West Point businessman, George Bryan, dies at 76.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Prominent businessman George Bryan died this morning at his home in West Point. Clay County coroner Alvin Carter Jr. said Mr. Bryan died after 10 a.m. from natural causes. George Bryan was a business leader in the community, serving as president of Bryan Foods and...
Miss Mississippi visits students in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Some local students got a special visit today from Miss Mississippi 2022. Emmie Perkins is in the middle of a statewide tour visiting schools in all 82 counties in Mississippi. Today she stopped at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo to talk with kids there about the impact music can have.
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
Special election to fill empty state house seat.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election. Citizens in House District 23 will choose someone to fill the current term of State Representative Jim Beckett. Becket resigned last year to become director of the Mississippi...
Candidate qualifying elections are underway
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Lee County is starting January off very busy. Qualifying elections for state and county offices are underway. This year there is a shorter period to qualify. "They shortened qualification period and I believe that is because um...Here in Lee County, we've always had paper ballots but...
Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building. First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
Corinth emu makes a new friend
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - An emu named Limu ran away from home Thursday morning. Law enforcement said he escaped from underneath the barbed wire fence and walked alongside the road. Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker told WTVA this is not an everyday occurrence. "This was a first that we've ever...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
Blood donations always needed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - During the holiday season we see an uptick in car accidents and many other life-threatening situations that may require blood transfusions. More than 1 million recent blood transfusions will be administered in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. In Mississippi, donors must be...
VIDEO: An emu from Corinth made a new friend
An emu from Corinth escaped from his fence Thursday morning. But, local law enforcement made sure he was brought home safe and sound.
More jobs coming to Calhoun County.
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A local manufacturing plant in Calhoun County hopes to eventually bring around 85 new jobs to the area. Albany Industries' newest location plans to start production on Monday, January 9th with around 40 employees ready to get to work. Calhoun City's mayor believes the new...
Volunteers host clothing giveaway in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes on their backs and shoes on their feet. Mayfield Church of Christ held its second annual clothing giveaway today. Organizer Carson Miller said it’s an opportunity to help those in need. The giveaway...
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
NMSO’s “Amazing Grace” program strikes a timely and historic note.
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present a program both timely and historic in its January 21, 7:30p.m. concert at Harrisburg Baptist Church, as award-winning flautist Brian Dunbar performs Dr. Carlos Simon’s “Movements for Flute and Orchestra,” the world’s second solo flute concerto written by a Black composer.
New chief working to restructure ranks at Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Police Chief Joseph Daughtry has just taken over the reins of the Columbus Police Department, but he’s already working to restructure its ranks. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Columbus City Council members voted to allow Chief Daughtry the leeway to reorganize the Columbus Police...
Lowndes County asks for public's help in finding man missing since early December
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man last seen by his family on December 9. Derek Anthony Gray, 48, may be driving a white 1989 Nissan truck with the Mississippi license plate T96253. He was last seen wearing blue...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
