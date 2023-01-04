Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
The researchers said that diaphoresis is the first sign of a heart attack that can start a few months before
Heart attacks usually occur immediately, but some subtle signs may appear "months before" emergency treatment. The most popular explanation includes chest pain, but the first red flag may not be obvious. In fact, experts describe a warning called sweating, which occurs in a completely different area.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Medical News Today
What is the link between hyperthyroidism and acid reflux?
Hyperthyroidism and acid reflux can occur together. Although acid reflux is not a symptom of hyperthyroidism, there may be a link between the two. Hyperthyroidism causes the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone. This speeds up many metabolic reactions and can cause a person. anxious, experience heart palpitations, and...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Treat Burning Mouth Syndrome?
Although there is no known cure for burning mouth syndrome, a variety of therapies and supplements (such as alpha-lipoic acid and B vitamins) can help. The following can successfully treat the condition:. Seizure medication clonazepam. Products that boost saliva production. Oral thrush medicine. Protective barriers. Medications that block nerve pain.
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between depression and weight gain?
Depression and weight gain may have a bidirectional relationship, which means the status of one affects the other. However, experts do not fully understand the connection. Several studies have suggested over the years that depression and weight gain are linked, and many indicate a bidirectional relationship. In other words, depression may lead to weight gain, and weight gain may lead to depression.
Study Predicts Drastic Increase in Diabetes in Young People
A modeling study published in Diabetes Care predicts that in the United States, as many as 220,000 young people under age 20 will have type 2 diabetes by 2060—an increase of nearly 700%. The study also found that young people with type 1 diabetes, which remains more common in...
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
psychologytoday.com
Sensory Processing and Eating Disorders
Research has found a link between some eating disorders and sensory processing concerns. Sensory processing problems can manifest in sensory seeking and sensory avoiding. Avoidance-restrictive food intake disorder, pica, and anorexia nervosa demonstrate etiology partially related to sensory processing struggles. Eating disorders are complicated mental illnesses characterized by a disruption...
Diverticulitis Versus Ulcerative Colitis: What's The Difference?
Diverticulitis and ulcerative colitis can both affect the digestive system, but they have some important differences. Here's what you should know.
brytfmonline.com
The expert outlines five myths and facts about endometriosis
Endometriosis is a chronic disease that occurs when the endometrium, a tissue that grows only in the uterus, begins to spread to other areas of the body, such as the ovaries, tubes, and even other organs, such as the intestines and bladder. According to the Ministry of Health, seven million...
