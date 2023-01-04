ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Venus Williams' Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Venus Williams' net worth reflects decades of hard work on and off the court.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Permit denied for online golf cart rental business in Covington

COVINGTON — A request for a Special Use Permit that would have allowed a golf cart rental business on Emory Street was denied by the Covington City Council Jan. 3. Jesse Gentes had requested the SUP in order to operate WPG Golf Cart Rentals out of a shed behind the house at 2119 Emory St. The Covington Planning Commission had recommended approval of the online rental business, with the conditions that there be no more than 15 golf carts at the location and that no golf carts be displayed on grass or landscaped areas.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Christie Brinkley Welcomes the New Year With Pink Swimsuit Photos From Turks & Caicos

Christie Brinkley is wishing everyone a Happy New Year from the Turks and Caicos Islands!.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Memoir

Anne Heche's son is carrying on her legacy.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scam Artists Are Finding New Ways to Rip You Off

It used to be that banks and credit card companies were the primary targets of financial fraudsters.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart

LOS ANGELES — Sonny Smart is not here, and that pains his son Kirby. Sonny is dealing with health issues that have prevented him from being part of Georgia’s College Football Playoff run. He missed the Peach Bowl classic when the Bulldogs rallied to beat Ohio State, and he will miss their attempt at a national title repeat Monday against TCU.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

WATCH: Pearce Spurlin Talks Journey to Being a Georgia Bulldog

There was never a doubt once Pearce Spurlin received an offer from the University of Georgia that he'd be a Bulldog. A lifelong Bulldog fan, the dream of playing for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs wasn't something that didn't require some earning. When I first encountered Spurlin, he was a...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Police Department to purchase new rifles

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council. According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look like Monday evening.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale NAACP chapter to host MLK Day breakfast

CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now. As...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

