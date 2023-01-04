Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Venus Williams' Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind
Venus Williams' net worth reflects decades of hard work on and off the court. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Permit denied for online golf cart rental business in Covington
COVINGTON — A request for a Special Use Permit that would have allowed a golf cart rental business on Emory Street was denied by the Covington City Council Jan. 3. Jesse Gentes had requested the SUP in order to operate WPG Golf Cart Rentals out of a shed behind the house at 2119 Emory St. The Covington Planning Commission had recommended approval of the online rental business, with the conditions that there be no more than 15 golf carts at the location and that no golf carts be displayed on grass or landscaped areas.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Christie Brinkley Welcomes the New Year With Pink Swimsuit Photos From Turks & Caicos
Christie Brinkley is wishing everyone a Happy New Year from the Turks and Caicos Islands!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Memoir
Anne Heche's son is carrying on her legacy. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Scam Artists Are Finding New Ways to Rip You Off
It used to be that banks and credit card companies were the primary targets of financial fraudsters. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
LOS ANGELES — Sonny Smart is not here, and that pains his son Kirby. Sonny is dealing with health issues that have prevented him from being part of Georgia’s College Football Playoff run. He missed the Peach Bowl classic when the Bulldogs rallied to beat Ohio State, and he will miss their attempt at a national title repeat Monday against TCU.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
WATCH: Jordan Hall Talks Road to Becoming an All-American, Enrolling at Georgia
The first thing that will stick out when watching Jordan Hall take the football field is his pure joy for the game. He was also one of the more outstanding players this week at the All-American bowl. Players that come out of Westside high school in the state of Florida...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
WATCH: Pearce Spurlin Talks Journey to Being a Georgia Bulldog
There was never a doubt once Pearce Spurlin received an offer from the University of Georgia that he'd be a Bulldog. A lifelong Bulldog fan, the dream of playing for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs wasn't something that didn't require some earning. When I first encountered Spurlin, he was a...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington Police Department to purchase new rifles
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council. According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look like Monday evening.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale NAACP chapter to host MLK Day breakfast
CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now. As...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Loses 82-75 in Mike White's Return to Gainesville
The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by their arch rival Florida this afternoon in Mike White's return to Gainesville. The Bulldogs are now 0-3 in away games and are 1-1 in SEC play.
Comments / 0