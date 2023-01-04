ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Memoir

Anne Heche's son is carrying on her legacy. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Venus Williams' Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Venus Williams' net worth reflects decades of hard work on and off the court. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Christie Brinkley Welcomes the New Year With Pink Swimsuit Photos From Turks & Caicos

Christie Brinkley is wishing everyone a Happy New Year from the Turks and Caicos Islands!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
fox5atlanta.com

'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe

UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app

ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy