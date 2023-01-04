Read full article on original website
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
Anne Heche's son is carrying on her legacy.
Venus Williams' net worth reflects decades of hard work on and off the court.
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
‘I don’t think it’s fair:’ Woman claims shooting of man having medical episode was self-defense
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County men are facing criminal charges because police say they went too far after a stranger tried to get into their home. The men claimed they were acting in self-defense when they beat up and shot the man they believed was trying to break into their home.
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
The party may be over at Party City.
Biker who tried to get away from GSP identified after he posted video of chase to TikTok, YouTube
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a Riverdale motorcyclist after officers said he eluded police during a chase and then posted his exploits on social media. The Georgia State Patrol had begun chasing the biker through Clayton and Henry counties, but...
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
‘He hit my baby. He left him:’ Mom of 9-year-old hit by truck asks for public’s help to find driver
CLAYTON COUNTY — The mother of a 9-year-old boy hit and killed by a driver who kept going is asking for the public’s help to find the driver. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County, where Latoiya Brooks is now planning a funeral for her son, Jamal Dean.
Christie Brinkley is wishing everyone a Happy New Year from the Turks and Caicos Islands!.
'Critical missing child' 11-year-old Marlon Williams found safe
UPDATE: Marlon Williams was found safe, according to Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, 11-year-old Marlon Williams. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 pm on January 6, 2023, at a residence in the 400...
Couple alleges Mattress Firm delivery crew destroyed son’s $4K chair lift
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most consumers don’t think about liability when they purchase new furniture, an appliance, or a bed. If the delivery crew damages a new mattress, you request a new one. But what if the delivery crew damages an expensive item in your home?. Since...
9-year-old hit by car was on the way to sign up for basketball game, died in mother’s arms, dad says
ATLANTA — The father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week says he died in his mother’s arms. Jamal Dean was hit by a car outside a recreation center on Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023.
Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
A man with a medical condition was chased, shot and beaten Thursday morning after he mistakenly tried to enter his former home in Snellville, authorities said.
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app
ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
