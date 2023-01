COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting as No. 8 Tennessee used quick start to blow out South Carolina 85-42. Nkamhoua hit all five of his attempts in Tuesday night's win over Mississippi State and continued his perfect run against the Gamecocks. Tennessee improved to 13-2 and started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four years. Jonas Aidoo added 15 points for the Vols, who shot better than 50 percent for the third time in the past four games.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO