Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota still has a ways to go to be a 'roundabout city'
While Sarasota is among the leading cities in Florida in incorporating roundabouts into its traffic management strategy, it has a long way to go to mirror Carmel, Indiana, when it comes to sending drivers around in circles. With the completion of the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout, Sarasota will have a...
Longboat Observer
Main Street parcel acquired for $4.29 million
A downtown parcel at 2051 Main St. has been acquired for $4.29 million. The new owner of the 0.44-acre parcel, Center Pointe Property LLC of Sarasota plans to hold the property with an eye toward future development. An entity named Mainview Sarasota Development LLC had previously acquired the property with...
Longboat Observer
Commission OKs owner's rep for SPAC architect selection
Before the initial discussion about forming a blue ribbon committee to explore the future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall should a replacement building become reality, City Manager Marlon Brown at Tuesday's City Commission meeting introduced a request to engage the services of Professional Facilities Management as an owner's representative on an as-needed basis.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key's annual citizen survey to be mailed out Jan. 9.
The town of Longboat Key’s annual citizen satisfaction survey will be arriving to homeowners the week of Jan. 9. The deadline for residents to fill out the online survey is Feb. 11. Each resident will receive a letter in the mail with a unique identifier code and a set...
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District introduces new deputy superintendent of business services
The School District of Manatee County has a new deputy superintendent of business services. Rachel Sellers, who has been an audit supervisor for the Florida auditor general since 2017, will start as the deputy superintendent of business services Jan. 9. "We are extremely fortunate to find someone with the knowledge,...
Longboat Observer
Wake up. Have hope.
A five-day belated Happy New Year to all. You remember Jan. 1, this past Sunday. On that one day, you felt optimistic, happy. You thought of and felt new beginnings, a determination to stop bad habits and make your life better. Certainly, we’re guessing you also felt hope. Hope that...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch again top-selling multigenerational, master-planned community
For the fifth year in a row, Lakewood Ranch was found to be the No. 1 selling multigenerational, master-planned community in the U.S. according to studies by RCLCO and John Burns, two independent real estate consulting firms. Lakewood Ranch had 1,846 home sales in 2022. Lakewood Ranch's record was 2021...
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Longboat Observer
FDOT encouraged by lack of negative feedback on SR 64 roundabouts
As the Florida Department of Transportation prepares to build its third roundabout on a short stretch of State Road 64 in the Lakewood Ranch area, a department spokesman said the strategy appears to be working. FDOT Public Information Officer Adam Rose said very few complaints have been filed about the...
Longboat Observer
Legislators will again vote on proposed Siesta Key incorporation
For the second year in a row, supporters of Siesta Key incorporation hope Sarasota’s legislative delegation sees things their way in taking the first official step toward authorizing a vote on becoming a town. At 1:30 p.m., Jan. 12 in the Sarasota County Commission Chambers in Sarasota, the new...
Longboat Observer
Top 10 Sarasota athletes to watch in 2023
As our attention turns to 2023, the sports calendar is both full and exciting in the Sarasota area. Such winter sports as basketball and soccer head into their respective postseasons. Spring sports such as baseball and softball will start stretching for a February return. And football? Well, football might be in its offseason, but if those players expect to be competitive, they have to condition year-round.
Comments / 0