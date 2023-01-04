ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Four men accused of domestic assault over holiday weekend in Faribault

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyCV1_0k3af5tg00

Four men were arrested for unrelated alleged felony-level domestic assaults in Faribault over the long holiday weekend. They each were charged Tuesday in Rice County District Court.

On New Year’s Eve a woman reported Apolinar Osvaldo Hernandez-Silva, 39, of Faribault, tried to strike her with a vehicle. The woman told police Hernandez-Silva was sliding on ice while trying to move his truck, and she told him to stop trying to move it, according to a court complaint.

The woman said Hernandez-Silva responded by trying to hit her with the truck, missing by about an inch. Hernandez-Silva then allegedly got out, shoved her up against her own vehicle and restrained her for about a minute with his hands on her chest.

Hernandez-Silva was arrested, charged with felony domestic assault and bail was set at at least $20,000.

Around 3:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, a woman reported Bernardo Almaguer Jr., 29, of Faribault, choked her and bit her.

She said she and Almaguer were outside after a New Year’s Eve party and he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her up against her car, according to the court complaint. The woman said Almaguer choked her and she thought she was going to die.

When the woman tried to push Almaguer away he allegedly bit her thumb. He allegedly continued to choke her until someone else came outside.

Almaguer reportedly told police he pushed the woman away after she hit him first in the face.

A teenage witness reported seeing Almaguer choke and bite the woman, the charges say.

Almaguer is charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. He was released on no bail with standard conditions.

A little before 7 a.m. New Year’s Day, police were called to the Faribault hospital. A woman reported she had been choked and threatened by Jameson Damarus Smith, 24, of Faribault.

The woman reported Smith became angry when she picked up his phone to turn music back on, according to a court complaint. Smith then allegedly jumped on the woman, who was lying on a bed on her stomach, and put his arm around her neck and choked her. He allegedly made threats while he choked her, including saying he was going to kill her and then urinate on her grave.

Smith reportedly pulled her head farther and farther back until she heard a pop and felt pain in her back. On the way to the hospital the woman said he coached her to make up a story about the injury being accidental. When Smith wasn’t allowed to go with her to get an X-Ray, she told a hospital staff person she’d been assaulted.

Smith is charged with felony terroristic threats and felony and gross misdemeanor domestic assault. Bail was set at at least $40,000.

Smith is currently on probation after he spent over five years in prison. He was one of four teens involved in an attack in Owatonna in 2015 that left a man with dozens of stab wounds, though he denied stabbing the man.

On Monday, Franklin Dywane Powell, 48, of Owatonna, allegedly threatened to kill and assault a woman after she asked him to leave her apartment.

The woman told police Powell came over Sunday morning, yelled at her for not opening the door fast enough and accused her of cheating. He got mad again and threatened to assault her when she wouldn’t go out of the residence with him, a court complaint alleges.

Powell reportedly would not leave and made additional threats to assault and to kill the woman after she asked him to leave again the next morning.

The woman left and called police. When officers arrested Powell he was in possession of two knives, the charges say. Powell reportedly acknowledged he argued with the woman, but he denied making any threats.

Powell is charged with felony domestic assault and bail was set at at least $20,000.

