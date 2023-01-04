ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlochen, MI

9&10 News

Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMT

Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
BEULAH, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMT

Medical workers cash-in on lottery winnings

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WTGU) -- It's something we all wish to happen at some point in our lives but winning the lottery doesn't come easy. However, dozens of healthcare workers from Traverse City have achieved that goal. Prior story: Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner. Back in October,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North

What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Group of Traverse City Nurses, Doctors Claim $1M Powerball Prize

A few Traverse City nurses and doctors went home a little richer Thursday night. A 78-member lottery club made up of nurses and doctors at Munson in Traverse City won a $1 million prize after guessing the right numbers on the Powerball in November. The club is called Heroes to Zeroooos and is organized by Bernard Bossert. He says he was in disbelief when he first circled the numbers.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord

An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
GAYLORD, MI

