Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries
Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
Mason County Sheriff Shares Connection With Relative From 100 Years Ago
If you walk into the office of Kim Cole, you’ll see historical documents and artifacts relating to Henry Cole. “So that behind me, that’s my great-great granddad named Henry Cole,” Kim said. Henry served as the sheriff for Mason County from 1899 to 1903. Kim was elected...
WWMT
Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
WWMT
Dog escapes shelter repeatedly, found sleeping on couch in nursing home lobby
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some believe that your animal chooses you and shows up in your life for a specific reason. That's exactly what staff at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire believe happened to them. In 2017, Scout escaped the Antrim County Animal Shelter three times. Each...
WWMT
abc12.com
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
ACLU Legal Team Turns to Attorney General For Help In A Grand Traverse County Case
An American Civil Liberties Union Legal Committee is turning to State Attorney General Dana Nessel. They are asking for her to get involved with a case in Grand Traverse County. Last summer county commissioners removed two people from their appointed positions on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority. Commissioners...
WWMT
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
My North.com
New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North
What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
Group of Traverse City Nurses, Doctors Claim $1M Powerball Prize
A few Traverse City nurses and doctors went home a little richer Thursday night. A 78-member lottery club made up of nurses and doctors at Munson in Traverse City won a $1 million prize after guessing the right numbers on the Powerball in November. The club is called Heroes to Zeroooos and is organized by Bernard Bossert. He says he was in disbelief when he first circled the numbers.
Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord
An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
