DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary
(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
Senator Bruce Anderson’s News from the Capitol – Jan. 6, 2023
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, I took the oath of office and officially began my fourth term in the Minnesota State Senate. It is a true privilege to be back in St. Paul and represent the great folks of Senate District 29. This session is a budget year, and the Minnesota...
Senator Dahms Sworn into Fifth Term in Minnesota Senate
As Minnesota’s 93rd legislative session began, Gary Dahms was sworn into his fifth term as State Senator for the newly drawn Senate District 15 in the Minnesota Senate. The district represents all or parts of Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Redwood, and Yellow Medicine Counties. “It...
Minneapolis voting rights attorney lays out DFL plan for election reform
State Rep. Emma Greenman has worked as a voting rights attorney all over the nation, from Georgia to Arizona. As vice chair of the House Elections Committee, the Minneapolis Democrat will play a key role in changing election laws. During her first term, her election reform bill could not overcome...
Dornink: 2023 legislative session gets underway
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, I took the oath of office and officially began my second term in the Minnesota State Senate. I’m excited to be back at the Capitol and represent Senate District 23, which includes communities in Faribault, Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties. During the 2023-2024 legislative...
DFL launches effort for Minnesota paid family leave program
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, left, and Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, at a Capitol press conference on Thursday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Griffith / Minnesota Reformer. Democratic legislators are optimistic they will pass paid family leave after years of advocacy and vetting — and opposition from Republicans and their...
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Legal marijuana push starts in Minnesota; supporters say '2023 is the year'
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Supporters of legal marijuana unveiled their legislation Thursday at the state Capitol, vowing to take advantage of full Democratic control of the Legislature and pass a pot bill into law in 2023. The 243-page measure is similar to one that passed the House in...
Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to use their new control of the state Legislature — and a $17.6 billion budget surplus — to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. “We truly are moving swiftly, more swiftly than I can remember in my 18 years of service, because that’s what Minnesotans expect and deserve,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said at a news conference on the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. Hortman said it would help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and the lack of workers has hampered the ability of businesses to grow. The speaker said the bill will help attract people back into the workforce. Child care costs are some of the biggest reasons people aren’t coming back into the workforce, said new House Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis. So Democrats plan to pass a $3,000 per-child tax credit for families with children age 5 and younger, with a cap of $7,500.
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
Minnesota looks at becoming the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana
Could Minnesota be the 22nd state in the nation to legalize adult use recreational marijuana? State lawmakers hope to improve upon a bill that passed in the house last year but was never heard in the senate.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in Minnesota for adults over 21. Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a recovery center for addicts from drugs and alcohol. The faith based program serves both men and women. Executive Director David Hunter and his organization has a strong stance about this marijuana legislation and impact on people.
Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025. SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.RELATED: "It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
