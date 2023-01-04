Read full article on original website
cgtlive.com
Homology Medicines Anticipating Gene Therapy Data Updates in PKU, Hunter Syndrome
Initial data from the trials of HMI-103 and HMI-203 are expected in 2023. Homology Medicines has announced new progress regarding the phase 1 pheEDIT clinical trial (NCT05222178) for HMI-103 and the phase 1 juMPStart clinical trial (NCT05238324) for HMI-203 in a corporate update.1. HMI-103 is an investigational AAVHSC15 vector-based, nuclease-free...
cgtlive.com
Intellia to Advance Development of ATTR Amyloidosis, Angioedema, AATD Gene Therapies
The company is kicking off 2023 by announcing planned advancements for several gene therapies in its pipeline. Intellia Therapeutics has announced its intention to initiate global pivotal trials of its CRISPR-based therapies NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated liver disease.1.
cgtlive.com
Sickle Cell Disease Gene-Editing Therapy Trial Voluntarily Paused Following Serious Adverse Event
The first patient dosed in the study experienced a case of prolonged pancytopenia that has required ongoing transfusion and growth factor support. Graphite Bio has voluntarily paused the phase 1/2 CEDAR clinical trial (NCT04819841) of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel; formerly known as GPH101), an autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene-editing therapy intended to correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease (SCD), following an unexpected serious adverse event (SAE) deemed likely to be related to the treatment.1,2.
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Optogenetics Therapy for Vision Restoration
The following is the summary of “Optogenetics for visual restoration: From proof of principle to translational challenges” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and Eye by Lindner, et al. Degenerative retinal illnesses are a wide collection of diseases that typically result in the death of photoreceptors irreversibly...
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
neurologylive.com
Links Identified Between Depression and Postural Instability in Early-Stage Parkinson Disease
Data from a cohort of nearly 100 patients with Parkinson disease suggest there are shared nondopaminergic pathogenic mechanisms between depression and postural instability symptoms of the disease. Recently published findings from a study of patients with early-stage Parkinson disease (PD) unexposed to antiparkinsonian drugs showed an association between depression and...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
Medical News Today
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Stem cell transplants show promise in delaying disability
About 2.8 million people globally live with multiple sclerosis (MS). Two-thirds of people with MS move to a worsened state of the disease called secondary progressive MS. Researchers from the University of Genoa found hematopoietic stem cell transplants help delay disability longer in people with active secondary progressive MS than some MS medications.
WebMD
Researchers Hunt Biomarkers – Potential Keys to Long COVID
Jan. 6, 2023 – Even if the causes of long COVID remain confusing, researchers are zeroing in on biomarkers – compounds that can be detected and measured – that can help them better diagnose and treat the condition. The eventual goal: a simple test to help determine who has long COVID and whether treatments are helping.
HIV-Positive People With Lymphoma Can Be Treated With CAR-T Therapy
CAR-T therapy demonstrated acceptable safety and effectiveness for HIV-positive people with lymphoma, with outcomes comparable to those observed for HIV-negative patients, according to study results presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. People living with HIV are at higher risk for lymphoma than the general population. In...
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Leqembi, Formerly Lecanemab, Gets FDA Approval to Treat Alzheimer’s
Lecanemab (BAN2401), Eisai and Biogen’s amyloid-targeted antibody therapy, has earned approval — under an accelerated approval pathway — from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The medication, to be sold in the country under the brand name Leqembi, should...
cgtlive.com
Cilta-cel Garners More Positive Data in Early and Late Relapsed Multiple Myeloma Treatment
Ying Huang, chief executive officer, Legend Biotech, discussed new data from the CARTIFAN-1 and CARTITUDE-2 studies. “In cohort B, we enrolled patients who have been treated with the standard of care frontline therapy, such as bone marrow transplant, or... standard cocktail therapies... but unfortunately, these patients relapsed within 12 months of that initiation of therapy. These patients havevery poor prognosis because if a patient relapses so early after frontline therapy, the median survival is only about 26 months, unfortunately. So, this patient population needs a new therapy.”
MedicalXpress
Potential new targets identified in advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Using the latest technologies—including both single-nuclear sequencing of mice and human liver tissue and advanced 3D glass imaging of mice to characterize key scar-producing liver cells—researchers have uncovered novel candidate drug targets for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The research was led by investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
ScienceBlog.com
How liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells
The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
targetedonc.com
TTFields Plus SOC Provides Survival Advantage for Patients With Stage IV NSCLC
The primary end point of overall survival improvement has been reached in the phase 3 LUNAR study, which is evaluating Tumor Treating Fields in combination with standard therapies for the treatment of stage IV non–small cell lung cancer. A statistically significant overall survival (OS) improvement resulted from treatment with...
endpts.com
Intellia plots pivotal trials for lead programs as it lays out key objectives
Breaking: FDA clears second Alzheimer's drug in 'foundational spark' for field. US regulators approved Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, a landmark moment for the disease and a second chance for the companies after their drug Aduhelm was a commercial flop in the face of cost and efficacy concerns.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Cancer Survival Increases With Aggressive Surgery for Low-Grade Tumors
The transition of a low-grade, slow growing brain tumor to a lethal one can be delayed if neurosurgeons remove as much as possible soon after diagnosis, according to the results of a study led by UC San Francisco. The findings run counter to other research indicating that extensive resection, or...
technologynetworks.com
Preclinical Study Reveals Promising Triple Immunotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer
Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered a novel immunotherapy combination, targeting checkpoints in both T cells and myeloid suppressor cells, that successfully reprogrammed the tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) and significantly improved anti-tumor responses in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer. In this study, published today...
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
hcplive.com
Patients With Ulcerative Colitis Have a Higher Risk of Hypertension
Ulcerative colitis was considered an independent risk factor, while Crohn’s disease and unclassified inflammatory bowel disease were not. Ulcerative colitis is now seen as an independent risk factor for hypertension, while new research shows other forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are not independent risk factors. A team, led...
