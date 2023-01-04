Read full article on original website
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Judge denies motion, homicide suspect released, prosecutors to refile after FBI assistance
COLUMBIA — Curtis Allen Lewis, a murder suspect accused of killing Tershawn E. Kitchen in 2020, will be released from jail. According to the Boone County Prosecutors Office, a judge in Boone County denied a motion by prosecutors to delay the trial for Lewis that was set for January 24 of this year.
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery
BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department. The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and...
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint
COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the...
Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty
A grand jury indictment alleging $1.5 million in fraud and embezzlement was unsealed Thursday against a Boone County business owner. The post Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia businesswoman released on bond, after being indicted for alleged $1.5 million embezzlement scheme
A prominent mid-Missouri businesswoman is under federal indictment, accused of using her payroll services company in a $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. 62-year-old Kat Cunningham of Rocheport is the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. While her first name is Kathryn, she’s known around town as Kat.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 5, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the morning of New Year's Day, Officers responded to the Holiday Inn, 4001 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an assault that occurred. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated they were assaulted by someone known to them. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time. Charges of Burglary in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 4th Degree and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree will be sent to the prosecutor for review.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former Moresource CEO charged in federal fraud, embezzlement case
JEFFERSON CITY − A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against a Rocheport woman Thursday, alleging she committed fraud and embezzlement crimes related to her payroll service business. Kathryn Cunningham, 62, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon and entered a plea of not guilty. A trial has been...
MPSD: apartment fire that killed 60-year-old woman was 'caused by a person'
MEXICO— The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office have released new details regarding two fires that occurred on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23. The fires happened between 1:18 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. in the 1200 block of Breckenridge Drive and the 1000...
No injuries after shots fired at Columbia apartment complex on Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA - Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the Columbia Square Town Homes Apartments on Claudell Lane Thursday. CPD officers set up crime scene tape at the apartments around 7:42 Thursday evening. According to CPD Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, multiple shots were fired in the apartment...
Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus
COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says
A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
