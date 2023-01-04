Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Greif dead aged 78 – Actor who starred in The Crown and EastEnders dies
THE Crown actor Stephen Greif has died aged 78, his agent has announced. The star most recently played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in the Netflix drama in 2020, and has also appeared in soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders. He featured heavily in the first series of...
EW.com
Watch spicy RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Werk Room entrances packed with 'delusion' and drama!
You know a season of RuPaul's Drag Race is going to slap when it takes approximately two minutes (literally) for the gals to pop off. In EW's exclusive debut of the season 15 Werk Room entrances (below), the first four queens sashay onto set ready to take the crown — and each other's egos in the process.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 premiere sneak peek: Watch the first four queens enter the Werk Room
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 premieres on MTV with 16 all-new queens, the largest starting cast in the series to date, this Friday, January 6. But before we get our official introduction to all the girls, a sneak peek of the “The First 5 Minutes of Season 15” has dropped on the official Drag Race YouTube channel. Watch now to see Irene Dubois, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari and Marcia Marcia Marcia enter the Werk Room for the first time! SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list: Every season, plus ‘All Stars’ First to introduce themselves was Irene, a Texas native now living in...
AGT: All-Stars’ Simon Cowell reveals his show The X Factor will finally return to US after 10 years off the air
AMERICA'S Got Talent: All-Stars creator Simon Cowell has revealed his other famous show The X Factor will finally return to the United States after ten years off the air. Simon Cowell, 63, has confirmed exclusively confirmed with The U.S. Sun the global series The X Factor is officially returning to American audiences.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Back for a Sickening Season 15! Let's Meet the Gag-Worthy Cast
Are you ready for a 15th round of stunts, shenanigans, and goopery? No? Well, you better get ready, henny, because Season 15 of Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race sashays its way to MTV for the first time on Jan. 6, 2023. This season, 16 sickening queens — the largest cast in RPDR herstory — will compete for the crown and a whopping cash prize of $200,000 (we hope you read that in RuPaul's voice).
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Poses With Her 'Christmas Movie Boyfriends' in Sweet Photo
Lacey Chabert has starred in her fair share of Hallmark Christmas movies, and as a result, she's has had a decent amount of fictional "Christmas movie boyfriends." In a throwback photo she shared on her social media pages just in time for the holidays, she poses with a few of her Hallmark guys.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
tvinsider.com
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Rachel Brosnahan Spills Secrets from Filming ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Finale (Exclusive)
After four seasons, dozens of awards, and millions of viewers, the end is near for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”. “Extra” caught up with Rachel Brosnahan and her real-life husband Jason Ralph at a sleep-out event for Covenant House in New York, where they spilled secrets about filming the show’s fifth and final season.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
digitalspy.com
9 huge EastEnders questions that still need answering after Christmas episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. It came, it delivered, and now it's all over, but as always, EastEnders' Christmas and New Year episodes have given us a lot to think about. Following stunts, secrets revealed, unannounced exits – and a couple of major story twists that had been kept out of episode spoilers beforehand – EastEnders is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Patsy Kensit praises NHS after contracting pneumonia
EastEnders star Patsy Kensit has thanked the NHS after being treated for pneumonia. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page by posting a picture of a luxurious cheeseboard while away for a break. "No skiing for me as I’ve got pneumonia, so spa and steam and thermals up...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Karene Peter opens up over real-life friendships with co-stars
Emmerdale star Karene Peter has opened up about her real-life friendship with some of her co-stars. The actress, who plays Naomi Walters, made her first appearance on the soap in June of last year, but has revealed she has quickly formed a bond with her on-screen family members, Kevin Mathurin (Charles) and Emile John (Ethan).
Comments / 0