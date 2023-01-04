ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsville, VA

thecarrollnews.com

Kemp files for re-election

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp speaks to students at the Carroll County RAE Center in December. Kemp has filed to run for a second terms as sheriff. Having fulfilled every campaign promise he made in 2019 despite an unprecedented pandemic, Kevin A. Kemp is now turning his attention to another term as Sheriff of Carroll County.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner

Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
VIRGINIA STATE
pmg-va.com

TCRH welcomes first baby of 2023

Twin County Regional Healthcare is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, baby Eleanor was born to Sarah and Tyller on Jan. 3 at 11:51 a.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll boys blast Grayson, now 8-2

Carroll County’s Davis Reitzel makes a move in the face of a Grayson County defender on Jan. 4 in Hillsville. Reitzel led all scorers with 26 points in the Cavalier win. Carroll County’s Elijah Cox gets out on the fast break after a steal as Grayson County’s Trenton Simpson tries to catch up.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Elkin Tribune

Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268

Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
ROANOKE, VA

