Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecarrollnews.com
Kemp files for re-election
Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp speaks to students at the Carroll County RAE Center in December. Kemp has filed to run for a second terms as sheriff. Having fulfilled every campaign promise he made in 2019 despite an unprecedented pandemic, Kevin A. Kemp is now turning his attention to another term as Sheriff of Carroll County.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
'She gave so much to the community' | Pinnacle family known for massive Christmas light display honors loved one
PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County family known for putting up a massive Christmas light display each year is in mourning. Their loved one, Nancy Brady died last week at the age of 74 after fighting liver disease. News 2 spoke with her granddaughter who says this year's Christmas...
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081000- /O.NEW.KRNK.WW.Y.0001.230108T1000Z-230109T0000Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 327 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
pmg-va.com
TCRH welcomes first baby of 2023
Twin County Regional Healthcare is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, baby Eleanor was born to Sarah and Tyller on Jan. 3 at 11:51 a.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of...
wfxrtv.com
Judge dismisses Southwest Virginia legal aid in Massie’s Mobile Home unlawful exclusion suit
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a Montgomery County judge dismissed 12 unlawful exclusion suits, against Massie MHP LLC, filed by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid, residents walked away disappointed, and upset. Although slight dismay spread through the courtroom, tenants tell WFXR the fight is not over. On Nov. 15th of 2022,...
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Free Store in need of personal care donations
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Free Store is asking for community support for a few items. The store says it is in need of personal care items. Pulaski County Free Store says these items are often overlooked when donations come in. They need items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap and hairspray.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll boys blast Grayson, now 8-2
Carroll County’s Davis Reitzel makes a move in the face of a Grayson County defender on Jan. 4 in Hillsville. Reitzel led all scorers with 26 points in the Cavalier win. Carroll County’s Elijah Cox gets out on the fast break after a steal as Grayson County’s Trenton Simpson tries to catch up.
WSET
Sovah Physician Practices welcomes new surgeon to provide care for Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is adding a new specialist to its team in the new year. They announced Tuesday that Kareem Hamdy, MD has joined Sovah Physician Practices effective January 1 and will be operating under Sovah Surgical Specialists – Martinsville. “Dr. Hamdy has practiced in...
Elkin Tribune
Fire at Wayne Farms on Hwy 268
Multiple fire departments responded to a blaze at Wayne Farms located at 10949 NC Hwy 268 on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m., according to the Surry County Fire Marhsal’s office. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Elkin, State...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Timothy “Tim” Lee Corvin
age 64 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, Janaury 4, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
btw21.com
Man breaks into girlfriend's apartment, stabs her: Henry County deputies
On January 4, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to the deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
Comments / 0