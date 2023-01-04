Kraken stay on a roll, rely on depth once again to score eight, extend win streak to four. The Kraken are playing with confidence and within their identity, and it shows. For the fourth straight game, and third on the road, Seattle came away with a multi-goal win. This time it was in Ottawa, against a team that may not be high in the standings but ranks in the top five in shot quality, quality chances, forecheck chances, and power play effectiveness. The Kraken faced it all and, while four goals got past Martin Jones, Seattle potted eight to stay put in the third spot in the Pacific division.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO