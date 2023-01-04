Read full article on original website
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
FLAMES (18-14-7) VS. ISLANDERS (22-16-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Islanders:. Points - Mathew Barzal (41) Goals - Brock Nelson...
NHL
Morrissey honoured to be named to first NHL All-Star game
"It was emotional. It was exciting for me." Thursday, January 5, 2023 will always stick out to Josh Morrissey. It was the day he found out from Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness that, for the first time in his career, he'd be going to the National Hockey League All-Star Game.
NHL
'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'
Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
NHL
NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Shesterkin among 11 1st-time picks
Fan vote to select remaining 3 players per division runs through Jan. 17. Igor Shesterkin, Jason Robertson and Matty Beniers were among 11 first-time selections for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
PELLETIER, DUEHR RECALLED FROM WRANGLERS
The Flames have recalled forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr from the Calgary Wranglers. In addition, Brett Ritchie has been placed on the Injured Reserve. Pelletier, who was drafted in the first round in 2019, is second in team scoring with 34 points in 31 games this season. His 15 goals on the year also ranks him second among all Wranglers skaters. Pelletier leads the Wranglers with seven powerplay goals.
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
Thompson excited for All-Star nod, hopes for teammates to join him
Fans can send additional Sabres players by voting now through Jan. 17. Don Granato watched how Rasmus Dahlin gained confidence after participating in his first NHL All-Star Game last year. He sees the same potential for Tage Thompson - a scary thought for a player who already has 30 goals less than halfway through the season.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - TBL @ WPG
The Fantastic Four return, Tampa missing a key piece, and more!. The Jets got some great news this morning when it was confirmed that Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Nate Schmidt and Cole Perfetti all got the green light to return to the lineup. Ehlers hasn't played since the second game of the season, Wheeler and Schmidt have missed the last nine games and Perfetti sat out for five. There was a buzz is the Jets dressing room with the return of the four players plus the opponent they are facing tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
NHL
Ondrej Palat Has Done All He Can to Prepare for Impending Return |FEATURE
Hopping over a bench for a shift in a hockey game is nothing new for Ondrej Palat. He's been doing it all his life, stretching his legs up and over the 40-inch boards from the bench to the playing surface. It's a second nature movement. But when his next shift...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Ottawa
Kraken stay on a roll, rely on depth once again to score eight, extend win streak to four. The Kraken are playing with confidence and within their identity, and it shows. For the fourth straight game, and third on the road, Seattle came away with a multi-goal win. This time it was in Ottawa, against a team that may not be high in the standings but ranks in the top five in shot quality, quality chances, forecheck chances, and power play effectiveness. The Kraken faced it all and, while four goals got past Martin Jones, Seattle potted eight to stay put in the third spot in the Pacific division.
NHL
'MOST IMPROVED PLAYER'
Head coach Darryl Sutter has high praise for Dillon Dube. Okay, enough of the Roy Kent references, for now. But if you look at how Dillon Dube has played this season, he's lived up to that catchy Ted Lasso slogan. "Dillon is a guy that works at his game. Dillon...
NHL
LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
A battle between the Pacific Division's top two teams. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) Bruins: 29 - 4 - 4 (62 pts) Kings: 22 - 13 - 6 (50 pts) Kings Notes:. No team has...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Crazy (Good) 8
Kraken go up 3-1 in the first period, not waiting for the second period this night. Ottawa ties it, then five more Seattle scores make it 3-for-3 on current road trip. The Kraken have scored 18 goals in the first three games of their seven-game road trip. It has translated to three wins, including two lopsided victories, and then this 8-4 affair Saturday night. Seattle lost a two-goal lead mid-game only to roar back with five goals, interrupted only by 20-year-old Tim Stutzle's final touches on the second hat trick of his young career.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL
Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Takeover in Toronto
Seattle scores three goals in last nine minutes of second period to bag another big win to start the half-month road trip. All-Star Beniers scores, Jones saves 26 of 27. TORONTO - The Kraken's seven-game road trip has started with two decisive victories over high-scoring teams. First a 5-2 divisional win in Edmonton and, Thursday, a 5-1 takeover in Toronto, where the crowd went effectively quiet over the next 40 minutes of play after the home squad outshot the visitors 10-3 in the first period. The Kraken are now 21-12-4 and third place in the Pacific Division with games in hand on all contenders.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
Nelson Excited to be Named All-Star
Brock Nelson: "It'll be fun for me, the family and the kids" Brock Nelson's always been understated and underrated, so it wasn't much of a surprise that he immediately deflected praise to his teammates after being selected to his first All-Star Game. "It's exciting for sure, but there are a...
