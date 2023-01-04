Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, LMT, AMZN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVA, MRVL, AA
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 5,319 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 531,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 710,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
4 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023
The stock market is expected to see a recovery in 2023. While value stocks are expected to outperform growth stocks this year as well, quality stocks, Mazda Motor (MZDAY), Good...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
5 Best Stocks to Buy if You Have $250 to Spend
Most stocks have been getting cheaper, with the shares of many leading companies falling to distressed levels and sitting at or near fresh 52-week lows. The declines have created great buying opportunities, even for retail investors with only $250 to spend. The continued weakness of stocks presents an enormous opportunity...
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel channels Warren Buffett in explaining the problem behind Tesla's epic stock price decline
Jeremy Siegel used a quote from Warren Buffett to explain the problem behind Tesla's epic stock price decline. "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price," Buffett once said. "The problem with Tesla was always the price, and...
April 21st Options Now Available For JD.com
Investors in JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 105 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the JD options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Realty Income Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend
If the U.S. is heading into a recession, it pays to get defensive. Many sectors such as financial services will be hurt by increasing defaults, while consumer discretionary stocks will suffer as shoppers cut spending. Historically, defensive stocks have generally meant stalwarts like utilities and consumer-products companies because people always...
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating...
MTCH February 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MTCH options chain for the new February 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
3 Top Consumer Staples Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Amid times of uncertainty and increased volatility, investors stand to benefit from blending a layer of defense into their portfolios. After all, defense wins ballgames. Stocks in the Zacks Consumer Staples sector carry a defensive nature, as these companies’ products have an advantageous ability to generate consistent demand in the face of many economic situations.
Why PagerDuty Stock Jumped 19% in December
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were bucking the broader trend in the market last month as the cloud software company that specializes in observability and monitoring tools posted strong third-quarter results in the beginning of the month; the stock continued to move higher from there. According to data from S&P...
