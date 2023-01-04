Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Quick but Essential Tips for Disney on Ice with Kids (2023)
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
techaiapp.com
How VR And 3D Visualization Services Are Changing Construction Industry
The construction industry is one of the industries adapting slowly to new technologies to increase productivity and deliver projects. However, the construction industry is now embracing and adapting to new technologies like virtual reality for 3D rendering services. Here, you will discover everything you need to know about how VR and 3D visualization services are changing the construction industry.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
techaiapp.com
Steambox launches portable food steamer • TechCrunch
Between Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and its own pre-orders, the company tells me it has sold 1,300-1,400 Steamboxes to date. “The Steambox is for every foodie in the world. It’s for everybody who wants to get out there, and be more flexible with the way they heat up their food,” explains Kevin de Krieger, the company’s co-founder and COO. He explains why he believes steaming is superior to microwaving. “Steam is very useful because it doesn’t dry out your food. It also ensures the food is heated up equally throughout. It also tastes way better. From our customers, we learned they love steam. The microwave basically kills your food, while with steam, it stays fresher, and it tastes almost like the first time you prepared your food. We love it, and our first customers do too.”
techaiapp.com
My Space | Jasmin and Gagan Arneja
Jasmin and Gagan Arneja’s mid-century-modern home in Noe Valley, San Francisco, is a portrait of their inimitable creativity. The photographer and software engineer approached architect Brett Terpeluk, founder of San Francisco-based design office Studio Terpeluk, to collaborate on their architecturally significant 1970s home, along with colour consultant Beatrice Santiccioli and landscape designer Monica Viarengo (who also happens to be Brett’s wife). Together they sought to understand and honour its rich past by introducing a fresh vocabulary of colour, texture and lightness.
techaiapp.com
Apple Fitness+ to add kickboxing workouts, sleep meditation and more • TechCrunch
As for the new sleep meditation, Apple says the theme is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. Apple will add new sleep meditations every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off. To help users get started with sleep meditations, Apple is launching a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep, which will use different techniques to help users slow down and rest.
techaiapp.com
Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor With 27-Inch Display Launched: Details
Sony Inzone M3 Gaming Monitor has launched by the company. The monitor has arrived as a more affordable version of the Inzone M9 that was launched a few months back. While the previous gaming monitor is priced at $900 (nearly Rs. 74,000), the latest Sony Inzone M3 is priced at $529 (nearly Rs. 43,500). It offers a Full HD resolution instead of the 4K resolution of that comes with Sony Inzone M9. With a 27-inch display, the new Sony Inzone M3 comes with upto 400 nits of brightness.
techaiapp.com
Critical security flaws found in top carmakers
BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, and other popular carmakers contained API security vulnerabilities that could have allowed attackers to perform malicious activities ranging from unlocking, starting, and tracking cars to exposing customers’ personal information. Cybersecurity researcher Sam Curry and his colleagues discovered many vulnerabilities in the vehicles manufactured by tens of...
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Google Showcases Updated Android Auto App With Material You Redesign
Google is finally rolling out the Android Auto app with the new Material You design in stable form for all. The new update announced at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, brings in a redesigned UI and some exciting features like Coolwalk UI for all, split screen functionality, as well as multitasking features. The app, which allows users to connect their Android phones to their car screen, was first previewed at Google I/O 2022, with the tech giant rolling out a beta version in November.
techaiapp.com
Shearling for deep winter – Permanent Style
A few weeks ago, just before Christmas when it was suddenly freezing in London, I was in Cromford talking to them about offcuts. The shearling coats we’ve done over the past three years have been pleasingly received – the olive double-breasted in 2020, the very dark-brown version in 2021, and the mid-brown overshirt this past winter.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: MSI Reveals Wi-Fi Router with Antennas That Can Follow You Where You Go
MSI is a tech company known for making motherboards and laptops. But today at CES 2023 in Las Legas, it announced a unique type of router that will solve your spotty Wi-Fi problem at home. The new device is called MSI RadiX BE22000 Turbo and unlike some other routers that...
techaiapp.com
Apple Watch Saves 16-Year-Old Skier’s Life by Detecting Low Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
Apple Watch has been once again credited for saving a user’s life. Apple’s popular wearable has been reported several times in the past for detecting abnormalities in users’ health by using sensors that measure heart rate, ECG, and more. This time an Apple Watch has helped a 16-year-old skier in getting timely treatment by detecting low blood oxygen saturation in his body. The watch’s blood oxygen sensor can measure the oxygen level of the user’s blood while strapped on their wrist. However, Apple’s Blood Oxygen app is available on watchOS in only select countries.
Comments / 0