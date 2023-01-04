Read full article on original website
Rumored Coachella 2023 Headliners Include First K-Pop Act – Find Out Who! | coachella, Music
The 2023 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is coming up in just a few months!. It was just reported that there are three acts that are rumored to be the headliners for the three-day festival. Previous headliners include Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, Lady Gaga, Arcade...
‘Veronica Mars’: The Top Donor For the Movie Reboot Gave $10,000 and Wasn’t Even a Fan of the Show
A cult classic series that is responsible for Kristen Bell’s rise to stardom, Veronica Mars only ran on TV for three years. But it managed to make a big impact and garner a very devoted fanbase. Veronica Mars went off the air in 2007. However, fans of the show weren’t satisfied with that short run …
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ First On New Label | Miley Cyrus, Music
Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year with her second Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party!. During the special, the 30-year-old entertainer announced her new single “Flowers” would be dropping January 13th, and now, we have an album announcement. Get more info inside…. “Endless Summer Vacation. The...
Quick but Essential Tips for Disney on Ice with Kids (2023)
Mckenna Grace Drops New Single ‘Ugly Crier’ From Upcoming Debut EP – Listen! | First Listen, McKenna Grace, Music, Music Video
Mckenna Grace is starting the new year with new music!. The 16-year-old actress and singer just released her latest single “Ugly Crier,” along with the accompanying music video. “I wrote this song after I went to this Hollywood party with a bunch of celebrities and felt completely out...
