Washtenaw County, MI

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Focus on Creating a Circular Local Economy

If you’ve shopped in a thrift store, fixed something instead of buying a replacement, loaned a shovel to your neighbor or shared summer squash, you’ve already contributed in your own way to a circular economy. A circular economy is one where goods and materials are kept out of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Brother Brothers are Coming to Ann Arbor

Whenever Adam Moss is asked to describe his music, his answers never completely represent what he wants to relate. “Anytime I put a word to it, it mis-advertises it which is hard,” he said. Together, Adam and David Moss make up “The Brother Brothers” a musical duo that is...
ANN ARBOR, MI

