Interior designers rarely design the same project twice, and even more rarely get to redesign their own former home... for a client. California-based Raili Clasen, however, did both. The owner of her eponymous design firm recently completed the five-bedroom Newport Beach bungalow that she originally designed for her family in 2012. This time around, though, she lovingly decorated the house for a client. Clasen says, “After we bought the home in 2012, it was my first attempt at interior design, which then prompted me to start my design business.”

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO