Interior design trends 2023: Top 7 trends influencing our homes
In 2023, we're having a bit of fun with design. Interior trends are embracing a bit of whimsy in the form of playful dopamine dressing, we're looking towards the seventies for our references and a refreshed colour palette, and warmth, comfort and relaxation will be at the forefront of our design decisions.
Top Trends in Home Design and Decor for 2023
Every year, home design trends surprise us with a new twist or turn. In 2023, we can expect many amazing trends that will allow creatives to make their homes look absolutely up-to-date, elegant and comforting. If you’re planning a renovation after the New Year or just want to stay in the loop with all the innovations in home design and décor, here are a few most prominent trends to keep an eye on:
Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023
From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
26-Foot Napa Edition THOW by Mint Tiny House Company
If you’re looking for a minimalist and bright tiny house, then check out this 26′ Napa Edition by Mint Tiny House Company. While the home has a traditional exterior style, the interior has a more modern flair with clean lines and minimal fuss. It has a loft bedroom,...
An Interior Designer Reimagines Her Former Home (For a Client!)
Interior designers rarely design the same project twice, and even more rarely get to redesign their own former home... for a client. California-based Raili Clasen, however, did both. The owner of her eponymous design firm recently completed the five-bedroom Newport Beach bungalow that she originally designed for her family in 2012. This time around, though, she lovingly decorated the house for a client. Clasen says, “After we bought the home in 2012, it was my first attempt at interior design, which then prompted me to start my design business.”
The 1970s is the most influential decade for interior design
The 1970s is the most influential decade when it comes to furniture design, according to independent furniture retailer, Barker and Stonehouse. While some design fads from that period haven't come back into style – we're looking at you, carpeted bathrooms – there are other trends that we've been styling in our homes for years now, and in 2023, the 70s aesthetic is coming back big.
Winter Holiday Tradition – Gingerbread Houses
The food trio of Candy Cane, Hot Chocolate and Gingerbread cookies signifies the winter holiday season. Gingerbread can take on many forms – cookies, snaps, and a Gingerbread House. It is the perfect interactive family activity, especially on a cold winter day. History. It is believed Elizabeth I of...
Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist
This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
Farrow & Ball colours in real homes: 17 photos for inspiration
You can't scroll through Instagram without seeing room after fabulous room painted in Farrow & Ball. The paint brand has become a social media sensation, and firm friend of every interior enthusiast who dreams of painting their kitchen in Sulking Room Pink, or creating a feature staircase with Hague Blue.
Nate Berkus Is Launching a Home Decor Brand Full of His Signature Style
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
