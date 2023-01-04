ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was 'contract killing ordered from UK', senior cop reveals

By Katie Davis, Ed Southgate
 7 days ago

THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night.

Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2zN9_0k3aFeeS00
The assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, police claimed Credit: Supplied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7vLo_0k3aFeeS00
Sean was planning a traditional three-day Nepalese wedding with wife-to-be Anuja when tragedy struck Credit: Supplied

A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of murder had been deported from the UK in 2013.

Jamaica’s deputy police chief Fitz Bailey said the theory is that it was “a contract killing that emanated from Britain”.

He said: "There is no evidence that Patterson was robbed or has any connection in Jamaica."

The cop said Sean was "well known" to the police in London.

He added: "From credible information received Sean Patterson was well known to the UK authorities and has an extensive criminal record for a number of criminal offences which includes narcotics, violence and firearms."

A pal said that on the night he died, Sean and a friend attended an event on the north coast of the island and later met up with the suspect.

The trio then travelled to Montego Bay together, where Sean was killed.

Police investigating Sean's death say that his murder was a contract killing.

Meanwhile relatives of Sean, of Shepherd’s Bush, West London, have told of their devastation.

His sister Sarah Wright said online: “To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. You’ll get justice ikkle bro.”

Sean was planning a traditional three-day Nepalese wedding with wife-to-be Anuja when tragedy struck.

The couple, who had been together for 13 years and had a pet dog, then wanted to raise two children together in a new home, mum Lesley Wright, 63, said from her flat in Shepherds Bush, West London.

His fiancée is said to be heartbroken and "a complete mess".

Dad Alan Patterson told The Sun: "We’re just devastated. Everyone’s broken down. He hadn’t even started to live yet.

"Some of Jamaica is paradise but there’s more poverty than paradise. He went to a different part.

"He went for his first time to one of the most dangerous places."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2D1v_0k3aFeeS00
Sean was described as 'just a diamond' by mum Lesley Credit: Supplied

Lesley added: "He was just a diamond. If he came into your room he’d light it up. If he was your friend he’d make you glow. He had that speciality.

"It was those green eyes. He was a green eyed gremlin - I used to tell him that. He was a mummy’s boy."

Lesley added of their wedding: "She’s from Nepal. My son's not one for dressing up unless it was when suited and booted.

"When he was little the girls used to dress up his brother Dean but you couldn’t dress up Sean. You couldn’t put lipstick on him.

"He showed me the outfit he’s got to wear in Nepal, it’s a traditional outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eslBt_0k3aFeeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iaEz_0k3aFeeS00

"I saw it and thought ‘it must be love’. If that's what he’s putting on, that’s what you call true love!"

