Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Hark! Darkness Descends
Depression can be a dark place, especially for teenagers. Instead of focusing on Ginny's mental health, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 8 focused on Marcus's worsening depression and drinking. Felix Mallard shined as he narrated this installment and portrayed the darkness surrounding him. Depression is one of those taboo...
Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 10
Did Nyla and James manage to escape the bank robbery?. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 kicked off with a chilling turn of events to ring in the new year. As a citywide manhunt got underway, it was time for the team to get some revenge. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy...
Is a new episode of NCIS on tonight? (January 2)
It’s the first week of January and a lot of TV shows are back from their winter breaks. What about NCIS? Is the series back tonight, Monday, Jan. 2?. We usually see shows return the first week of January. That was certainly the initial plan with NCIS, with the first episode airing on Monday, Jan. 2. The plans have changed, though.
The Mosquito Coast Season Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Foxes Have a Fiery Argument About the Future
On The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Episode 10, airing tomorrow (Friday, January 6) on Apple TV+, the family is back together, but it's anything but tranquil in the below exclusive clip. You see, they have a big decision to make:. Where do they go from here?. The family is divided...
Fox Midseason Shake-Up Delays The Resident Finale and the Return of 9-1-1: Lone Star
A change to FOX's midseason plans brings bad news for fans of The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network announced Friday that the previously planned two-hour season finale for The Resident will now air across two weeks. The penultimate episode will air in its regular time period on Tuesday,...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 Review: Land Of Opportunity
New York construction sites are dangerous, especially in the Law & Order universe. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 offered an investigation into a homeless man's death that led to a major cover-up on a construction site -- and it wasn't even the same construction site death that Stabler has been investigating on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3!
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10 Review: This Job
It bears repeating that Dante Torres has been an excellent addition to this series. It's precisely why he made the cut for our Best New Characters of 2022. We got another heavily Torres-centric installment with Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10, which didn't disappoint. They also introduced a new dynamic...
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Unveils Couples, Premiere Date, and Bonkers Trailer
TLC announced Thursday that the spin-off will return for its fourth season on Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. Pillow Talk will also air that night at 11 p.m. As for which couples will be on-screen this season, we're getting a primarily new cast. It's nice to have some new...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Review: No Good Deed
Well, that sure was something. We learn about Bode's fate on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 9. After someone dies, an investigation is launched into Cal Fire and Little Rock affairs, and we have some newfound respect for Jake. The episode boasted a great story, strong performances, and direction. It...
Jay Harrington Teases What's Ahead for 'S.W.A.T.' When the Series Returns from Its Midseason Break
It won’t be the first episode back after the New Year, but S.W.A.T., which doesn’t shy away from dealing with social issues, will also be taking on the war in Ukraine as seen through the eyes of some refugees from the war-torn country, who we will meet through David “Deacon” Kay (Jay Harrington). Deacon, as we know, is a man of strong faith, so the refugees will be introduced through his church.
Georgia vs. TCU: College Football Playoff national championship prediction, preview
It all comes down to this, as Georgia and TCU meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game with everything on the line. For the Bulldogs, it's a chance to emerge as the latest dynasty of the playoff era, joining the ranks of Alabama and Clemson with multiple titles, coming in as ...
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jen Lilley Guest Stars!
It's always fun when actors associated with one show you love pop up on another. Almost a year after Days of Our Lives' Shawn Christian guest starred on Chicago Med, another alum from the long-running soap will appear on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11: Jen Lilley. Although Lilley is...
