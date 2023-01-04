ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Hark! Darkness Descends

Depression can be a dark place, especially for teenagers. Instead of focusing on Ginny's mental health, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 8 focused on Marcus's worsening depression and drinking. Felix Mallard shined as he narrated this installment and portrayed the darkness surrounding him. Depression is one of those taboo...
GEORGIA STATE
TV Fanatic

Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Nyla and James manage to escape the bank robbery?. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 kicked off with a chilling turn of events to ring in the new year. As a citywide manhunt got underway, it was time for the team to get some revenge. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy...
FanSided

Is a new episode of NCIS on tonight? (January 2)

It’s the first week of January and a lot of TV shows are back from their winter breaks. What about NCIS? Is the series back tonight, Monday, Jan. 2?. We usually see shows return the first week of January. That was certainly the initial plan with NCIS, with the first episode airing on Monday, Jan. 2. The plans have changed, though.
HAWAII STATE
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 Review: Land Of Opportunity

New York construction sites are dangerous, especially in the Law & Order universe. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 offered an investigation into a homeless man's death that led to a major cover-up on a construction site -- and it wasn't even the same construction site death that Stabler has been investigating on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3!
TEXAS STATE
TV Fanatic

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10 Review: This Job

It bears repeating that Dante Torres has been an excellent addition to this series. It's precisely why he made the cut for our Best New Characters of 2022. We got another heavily Torres-centric installment with Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10, which didn't disappoint. They also introduced a new dynamic...
CHICAGO, IL
TV Fanatic

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Review: No Good Deed

Well, that sure was something. We learn about Bode's fate on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 9. After someone dies, an investigation is launched into Cal Fire and Little Rock affairs, and we have some newfound respect for Jake. The episode boasted a great story, strong performances, and direction. It...
Parade

Jay Harrington Teases What's Ahead for 'S.W.A.T.' When the Series Returns from Its Midseason Break

It won’t be the first episode back after the New Year, but S.W.A.T., which doesn’t shy away from dealing with social issues, will also be taking on the war in Ukraine as seen through the eyes of some refugees from the war-torn country, who we will meet through David “Deacon” Kay (Jay Harrington). Deacon, as we know, is a man of strong faith, so the refugees will be introduced through his church.
TV Fanatic

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jen Lilley Guest Stars!

It's always fun when actors associated with one show you love pop up on another. Almost a year after Days of Our Lives' Shawn Christian guest starred on Chicago Med, another alum from the long-running soap will appear on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11: Jen Lilley. Although Lilley is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy